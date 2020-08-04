Weather Journal: Botetourt County tornado isolated and brief but memorable for a lifetime

“Where is the Botetourt tornado?”

This was the text I got from a colleague who lives in Botetourt County at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, just as I had stepped outside for a break from my work-from-home editing shift and was admiring the nice structure of a storm cell, as much as I could through the trees, on my northern horizon.

I did not yet know that there was a Botetourt tornado, but I quickly scrambled to my phone to find that it was near Fincastle.

This was not a circulation on radar that might turn into a tornado or some vague blob that someone saw that might or might not have been a tornado. It was already identified as “confirmed” by the weather service in its warning text.

Social media soon lit up with videos and photos from regional storm chasers (yes, they exist) and many in the general public.

And to my eyes that have seen about 30 tornadoes in at least seven states, it was obvious — no need to hedge it as “possible” or “probable.”

Fortunately, it didn’t stay on the ground too long, and didn’t hit any buildings or even power lines.