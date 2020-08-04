Weather Journal: Botetourt County tornado isolated and brief but memorable for a lifetime

“Where is the Botetourt tornado?”
This was the text I got from a colleague who lives in Botetourt County at 6:53 p.m. Saturday, just as I had stepped outside for a break from my work-from-home editing shift and was admiring the nice structure of a storm cell, as much as I could through the trees, on my northern horizon.
I did not yet know that there was a Botetourt tornado, but I quickly scrambled to my phone to find that it was near Fincastle.
This was not a circulation on radar that might turn into a tornado or some vague blob that someone saw that might or might not have been a tornado. It was already identified as “confirmed” by the weather service in its warning text.
Social media soon lit up with videos and photos from regional storm chasers (yes, they exist) and many in the general public.
And to my eyes that have seen about 30 tornadoes in at least seven states, it was obvious — no need to hedge it as “possible” or “probable.”
Fortunately, it didn’t stay on the ground too long, and didn’t hit any buildings or even power lines.
A National Weather Service survey conducted Tuesday determined that the tornado was rated EF-0, the weakest level, with 80 to 85 mph winds, a path width of up to 75 yards, and a path length of 1.2 miles from just northeast of Haymakertown to 4.8 miles west-southwest of Fincastle. All damage found consisted of uprooted and snapped trees.
This tornado was just the way we like them — a fascinating curiosity and visually interesting phenomenon, with no lasting disruption of people’s lives or livelihood.
So why did it happen?
First, let’s excise from our minds this whole false notion that “tornadoes don’t occur in the mountains.”
Tornadoes have been photographed at 12,000 feet elevation in the western U.S., chewed up high-elevation forests near Yellowstone National Park and hit a Virginia campground two-thirds of the way up the state’s highest summit, Mount Rogers. Central Botetourt County’s 1,000-1,500-foot elevations between the highest ridgelines were not an obstacle to tornado development.
Saturday afternoon’s atmospheric conditions did not scream “Tornado!” for our region. Deep-layer shear, the changing direction of wind aloft that would give spin to a thunderstorm, did not seem sufficient for supercells and tornadoes. That was more in evidence over northern Virginia.
There were, however, pretty strong winds high in the atmosphere to help ventilate a storm updraft, owing to a southward-digging trough of low-pressure to the west. That could help one rotate if the spin could get that high. Typically, in midsummer, the winds aloft are pretty weak, and storms just collapse downward quickly rather than spin.
There was also strong instability in the atmosphere to get a storm started growing upward.
CAPE — Convective Available Potential Energy — is a measure of atmospheric instability in joules per kilogram. A rule of thumb for our region is that the potential for severe storms starts at a CAPE value of about 500, and becomes pretty solid at 1,000 with anything 2,000 or above posing a greater risk of widespread and/or higher-end severe storms.
Again, this is a rule of thumb, not an absolute guide. Storms with less than 500 CAPE can become severe in some situations, and CAPE can be 10,000 and not fire a single storm if other factors aren’t at least somewhat favorable, particularly if there is a thick layer of warm air aloft called a “cap” squelching convection.
Storm Prediction Center mesoanalysis indicated that CAPE near the time of the Botetourt County tornado was more than 3,000. That’s stout for our region. It was over 5,000 on the day of the June 29, 2012, derecho.
But the storms had to acquire spin from somewhere.
Earlier in the afternoon, a storm cell that developed over Roanoke and moved into Bedford County had shown strong rotation, as observed on radar and by chasers. That storm did not spawn a tornado but was a harbinger of the Botetourt County storm that did.
The most likely source of spin was an atmospheric boundary of some sort, where two differing masses had come together and caused air to spin horizontally, which could be pulled by updrafts into a storm and turned vertical.
There were the decaying remains of a weak cold front that had gone stationary days before near our region, and also perhaps an outflow boundary kicked out by a storm cluster the night before that had mostly washed out before reaching the Roanoke and New River valleys from the west.
The boundaries along which spin develops are not always obvious, even when their results are.
There has been some discussion about whether tornadoes are becoming more frequent in western Virginia, with the destructive tornadoes in recent years in Appomattox County (2016), Lynchburg (2018) and southern Franklin County (2019).
Saturday’s isolated tornado in Botetourt County doesn’t seem to fit in with that discussion, as the mechanisms for spawning it were almost 180 degrees opposite. The aforementioned winter and spring long-track tornadoes occurred in a low-instability, high-shear environment triggered by a large, powerful low-pressure system. Saturday’s tornado occurred in a high-instability, low-shear environment apparently tied to very localized factors.
After a fast start through April in 2020, tornado numbers nationally have flagged in what is typically the core of the season through May and June, now trailing by about 150 tornadoes what is normal by early August.
May had only 59 tornadoes confirmed nationally, the fewest in half a century. The Storm Prediction Center issued only six tornado watches across the whole U.S. in June, the fewest ever for that month.
So Saturday’s tornado in Botetourt County doesn’t appear to be part of any larger narrative about climate or trends.
It was just a quick occurrence its witnesses will never forget, with thankfully no death toll or images of wreckage attached.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!