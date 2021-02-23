Weather Journal: Busy winter begins losing ground to spring

Tuesday and Wednesday in the 60s signal that a busy winter is beginning to lose its grip, but there may be one more brief grasp this weekend, and who knows yet how much clawing for survival down the road in March.
It has been a "busy" winter, not a particularly cold or snowy one, with brushes of wintry precipitation and near-freezing temperatures at every turn. We have had no extremely warm or frigid stretches, just middling cold and brief, tepid warmups in between the wet snow and wintry mix episodes.
Strange but true, yet quite telling, statistic: It has snowed as often at Roanoke this winter as it did in the epic 2009-10 winter. But a dozen days of measurable snow in 2020-21 have added up to just 10.2 inches total, less than a quarter of the 43.1 inches that piled up 11 years ago on the same number of snow days in the landmark winter of the 21st century to date.
This mild spell will also fold into a renewed push of colder but not extremely cold air late this week, which may become dammed deep enough against the mountains by high pressure to the northeast for a brief period of wintry precipitation by late Friday night into Saturday morning.
It's very iffy and borderline, like nearly all of the 10 previous regional wintry precipitation episodes have been since early December, but some mixed precipitation or wet snow may occur in our region for several hours in that stretch, especially in higher elevations.
After that, the weekend turns milder, and wet, with occasional rain into early next week. The pattern ahead suggests a deep jet stream trough in the Western U.S. and high-pressure ridging in the East, which would tilt to generally warmer than normal temperatures in the first couple of weeks of March.
The big push of Arctic air that froze Texas and much of the central U.S. has been spent, and won't be coming down again with that much intensity this season. Occasional cold fronts and cold-air damming setups are possible even amid a milder pattern, but as the sun angle increases and the hours of daylight grow with the approach of spring, these will have to be that much more intense to pose any threat of wintry precipitation.
We know never to write off a late cold blast or slushy snowstorm until well into April, and frosts and freezes can happen into May, but this busy winter is going to have to start fighting harder to stay afloat against the inevitable tide of spring.
Roanoke measured 5 inches of snow on Jan. 30-31, an inch on Jan. 8, and a little more than an inch split between Christmas Eve (0.8) and Christmas morning barely past midnight (0.5). The other eight days of snowfall were decimals adding up to barely 3 inches, either mixed events with minimal snow or snows that were bigger across much of the area but had trouble getting into the deeper parts of the Roanoke Valley.
The winter has been snowier in the higher elevations west and southwest of Roanoke. Blacksburg is up to 22.7 inches, about normal for a snowfall total from late fall to early spring, and still some time to add to it. Bluefield, West Virginia, has 45 inches total, in the top quarter of winters since 1909.
To the south and east, the winter has been dominated more by ice — especially a Feb. 13 ice storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands — than by snow.
Another strange but true stat: If Roanoke doesn't hit 70 degrees before Sunday — Wednesday has an outside chance of making it — it will be the first time since the mid 1980s that the Star City has gone two consecutive winters without a single day reaching 70 degrees.
(Remember, meteorological winter for weather data concludes at the end of February.)
This is a strange statistic because neither this winter nor last winter was especially cold, locally. Last winter, in fact, was the fifth warmest on record, but never reached 70 on a single day. This winter, even with a couple of warmer days this week, will finish near the middle of the pack of the past 109 winters on record.
It may also seem strange that roughly three-quarters of Roanoke's winters reach 70 degrees at least once, including most of the snowy winters of the 1960s and all but one of the frigid winters of the 1970s. We usually have a springlike warm spell sometime during even the coldest winters. We skipped it this winter.
Whether it makes it to 70 on Wednesday or not, it will be 70 soon, probably in the first 10 days of March, which will be the first time since Nov. 26, that blessed Thanksgiving warm enough for outdoor dinners in a pandemic.
Spring is inevitable. Getting there often isn't a smooth walk into budding trees and blooming flowers.
