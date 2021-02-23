Weather Journal: Busy winter begins losing ground to spring

Tuesday and Wednesday in the 60s signal that a busy winter is beginning to lose its grip, but there may be one more brief grasp this weekend, and who knows yet how much clawing for survival down the road in March.

It has been a "busy" winter, not a particularly cold or snowy one, with brushes of wintry precipitation and near-freezing temperatures at every turn. We have had no extremely warm or frigid stretches, just middling cold and brief, tepid warmups in between the wet snow and wintry mix episodes.

Strange but true, yet quite telling, statistic: It has snowed as often at Roanoke this winter as it did in the epic 2009-10 winter. But a dozen days of measurable snow in 2020-21 have added up to just 10.2 inches total, less than a quarter of the 43.1 inches that piled up 11 years ago on the same number of snow days in the landmark winter of the 21st century to date.

This mild spell will also fold into a renewed push of colder but not extremely cold air late this week, which may become dammed deep enough against the mountains by high pressure to the northeast for a brief period of wintry precipitation by late Friday night into Saturday morning.