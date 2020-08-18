Weather Journal: Can recent rainfall patterns explain Mountain Lake's decline?

Developing a complete history of wet and dry cycles for Mountain Lake would be difficult, as there are no continuous rainfall records for the top of Salt Pond Mountain. The lodge site has rainfall records from 1911 to 1914 and again from 1935 to 1948 in the weather service’s climate database, while the Mountain Lake Biological Station, operated by the University of Virginia down the road a few miles, has records from 1971 to 1998. Virginia Tech currently has a remote weather sensor on top of Bald Knob above the lodge, but that has been there just a few years.

Unless there are records somewhere that could connect the dots, there isn’t a continuous record database close enough to Mountain Lake to readily chart rainfall on top of the mountain. It would have to be extrapolated from other regional weather stations.

However, it is my contention that the rain totals from regional sites since 2006 are sufficient to reasonably preclude precipitation patterns as a significant factor in the lake receding and not refilling to its previous level.

It is a simple premise: Our region has had some of its wettest years on record in the past dozen years, with no prolonged drought periods since 2008, and yet the lake has continued to dwindle without recovering significantly during historically wet periods.