Weather Journal: Classic fall weather arrives as summer turns to autumn on calendar

A summer that made some history for persistent heat has flipped into a September that has, for a few days at least, hearkened back to distant years with its chill.
Roanoke’s low of 40 on Sunday morning was the first temperature that cold in September since Sept. 17, 2000.
Monday and Tuesday followed with lows of 41 and 40. The last time there were three consecutive mornings colder than that 40.3-degree average in September was 37 years ago, in 1983.
Similarly, at Blacksburg, Saturday morning’s 34 was the coldest September morning low since 33 on Sept. 17, 2000, and the three-day average low of 34.3 (two 34s and a 35) was the coldest in September since 1985.
There was scattered frost in many areas, especially away from cities.
With nearly cloudless skies, lots of sunshine and highs mostly in the 60s, the last few days have been sparkling examples of perfect fall weather coming just as the calendar flips from summer to autumn.
Compare this to a year ago, when by this point, Roanoke had only been below 50 once — just barely, 49 on Sept. 20 — and then rebounded quickly to the lower 90s for highs on Sept. 22 and 23, with that ridiculously late 98 still looming on Oct. 3.
It also feels all the much cooler since summer was so relentlessly sticky.
The 2020 summer — which runs June 1 to Aug. 31 for weather statistics — ended up as Roanoke’s third warmest on record, averaging 77.6 degrees, trailing only 2010 and 2011 at 78.2 and 78.0, respectively.
While the record 29-day streak of 90-plus high temperatures in July garnered much attention, it was, once again, the overnight lows that were the real story.
It was Roanoke’s second warmest summer on record for average low temperature at 67.8 degrees, barely behind 2010 at 68.1. There were 40 days with lows at or above 70 degrees, again second only to 44 in 2010, including a record 19-day streak of days with lows at or above 70 from July 16 to Aug. 3.
As we’ve discussed before, warmer summer nights is a clear trend of recent decades locally, bleeding more and more into May and September. The recent cool blast is a brief, weather pattern-driven exception, certainly not the rule of recent Septembers.
Don’t get used to it. Cool fall weather hasn’t set in “for good.”
The midsummerlike excesses of last fall appear unlikely in the days and weeks ahead, but autumn is a constant battle of the tundra and the tropics. The tundra has convincingly won a few days extremely early, but the tropics are about to counter-punch.
It will gradually warm up the rest of the week, with 70s to lower 80s highs and 50s lows, and then, by the weekend, moisture associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring sticky dew points and periods of showers back to our weather.
We will likely have some days with temperatures stuck in the 60s and 70s with high dew points.
Don’t get used to that, either.
There are growing signals that another cold blast from Canada may arrive about the time September rolls into October.
If this comes to fruition, don’t be surprised if there are some snowflakes in the highest elevations.
It really is starting to move toward the latter part of 2020.
