Weather Journal: Classic fall weather arrives as summer turns to autumn on calendar

The 2020 summer — which runs June 1 to Aug. 31 for weather statistics — ended up as Roanoke’s third warmest on record, averaging 77.6 degrees, trailing only 2010 and 2011 at 78.2 and 78.0, respectively.

While the record 29-day streak of 90-plus high temperatures in July garnered much attention, it was, once again, the overnight lows that were the real story.

It was Roanoke’s second warmest summer on record for average low temperature at 67.8 degrees, barely behind 2010 at 68.1. There were 40 days with lows at or above 70 degrees, again second only to 44 in 2010, including a record 19-day streak of days with lows at or above 70 from July 16 to Aug. 3.

As we’ve discussed before, warmer summer nights is a clear trend of recent decades locally, bleeding more and more into May and September. The recent cool blast is a brief, weather pattern-driven exception, certainly not the rule of recent Septembers.

Don’t get used to it. Cool fall weather hasn’t set in “for good.”

The midsummerlike excesses of last fall appear unlikely in the days and weeks ahead, but autumn is a constant battle of the tundra and the tropics. The tundra has convincingly won a few days extremely early, but the tropics are about to counter-punch.