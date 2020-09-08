Weather Journal: Denver's 90s-to-snow flip would be hard to pull off here

Our sharpest cold periods take a few days to settle in, usually involving a strong Arctic high moving overhead and/or cold air eventually oozing south or southwest east of the mountains where it is not as obstructed.

The last point is also a reason why the Plains states east of the Rockies are so susceptible to “blue norther” temperature plunges — the cold air moves south from Canada over the flatter land and is actually funneled southward by the position of the north-south aligned Rockies to the west.

A secondary factor is our relative closeness to warm ocean water, only a few hundred miles east and southeast of us, and slightly farther to the south and southwest. Compared to the landlocked Plains states, it’s too easy to get moist air masses trapped against the mountains with higher dew points to keep temperatures from falling too far too fast.

There have been a few historic cases in the late summer and fall locally resulting in quick summer-to-winter flips somewhat similar to what has just happened in Colorado and nearby states.

One was during the first week of September 1924. Roanoke’s temperature hit 97 and Blacksburg’s 90 on the first day of the month. It was 83 for a high at Roanoke on Sept. 5, but by the next day the low had fallen to 37. Blacksburg dipped to 34.