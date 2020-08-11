Weather Journal: Derecho still haunts Southwest Virginia 8 years later as Midwest suffers one even stronger

When the intense bow echo blew through Chicago on radar Monday evening, the questions started rolling in.
Would this derecho hit Southwest Virginia?
It was an understandable concern, given that the June 29, 2012, derecho that toppled so many trees and knocked roughly half our region without power amid the consistently hottest two weeks since the Dust Bowl had its conception near Chicago.
There were reasons to be reassured Monday evening, and the derecho didn’t ultimately make it anywhere near our region.
It was a mature derecho at early evening over Chicago, not the seed of a future derecho at midday as in 2012, so the timing wasn’t right to take advantage of daytime heating all the way to our region. That heating was not as intense, widespread or undisturbed by other storms as it was on June 29, 2012.
Instability levels dropped off to the east in the Ohio Valley, and the storms began flagging quite a bit as they crossed from Indiana into Ohio.
Also, the weather pattern wasn’t comparable to 2012, with a stationary front hung southeastward to our north and a northwest flow in the atmosphere that would slide the cluster rapidly our way.
No, it didn’t make it to our region. Most derechoes that form in the Upper Midwest don’t.
In a sense, though, Monday’s derecho hit the whole nation and its coronavirus-dented economy. Countless thousands of acres of maturing corn were flattened in Iowa and Illinois. That will affect food supplies, feed for livestock and fuel components, and those costs ultimately will be passed on to the consumer.
While we tend to think of the 2012 derecho as particularly strong, it was moderate in intensity compared to Monday’s, in which wind gusts topping 100 mph were recorded and damage from wind speeds over 75 mph was more widespread along its path. The highest wind gust measured in 2012 was 91 mph at Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Roanoke’s 81 mph wind gust among the strongest, though most recorded wind gusts were in the 50-70 mph range.
The 2012 derecho was atypical for the breadth and length of its impacts, all the way from northern Illinois to the Atlantic shore, stretching from southern Pennsylvania to northern North Carolina at its widest.
Monday’s damage swath was not quite as long as that of 2012, extending from the eastern edge of Nebraska to the western edge of Ohio, about 600 miles compared to 800 miles in 2012, but was similarly wide at its broadest extent, roughly 270 miles from southwest Michigan to southwest Indiana.
The word “derecho,” a Spanish-origin word pronounced “day-RAY-cho,” sprang into public consciousness in our region in 2012. But the term, applied to a long-distance windstorm associated with a squall line, pre-dated that in technical use by more than a century, and had been in increasing common usage almost 30 years before.
University of Iowa physicist Gustavus Hinrichs began applying “derecho” to long-lasting, straight-line wind events in 1888, differentiating them from the short-lived, narrow rotating wind events known by another Spanish-origin term, tornado.
The term faded in usage but made a comeback for meteorological purposes by the 1980s. Popular usage has developed on a sporadic basis as particular cities or regions have experienced their own destructive and sometimes deadly derechoes.
The 2012 derecho was not the first to hit our region, but it may have been the first in which that term was used on a widespread basis.
Not every cluster or line of thunderstorms is a derecho. Most, in fact, are not.
A storm line must meet criteria that include nearly continuous wind damage over 240 miles in length, nearly continuous severe-level winds (58 mph gusts) over that length, and periodic occurrences of “significant severe” winds of 75 mph or greater.
To maintain that level of wind over such a long stretch, a derecho almost always assumes a bow-shaped pattern on radar, as a “cold pool” of air develops from storm downdrafts and precipitation under and behind the squall line, pushing the middle part of the line outward compared to the edges.
The strong winds occur where the cold pool meets warm, moist air ahead of the squall line, which is lifted upward over the cold pool to fuel the storms.
As the cold pool of air gets more dense and expands, it can propel the bowing squall line forward at great speeds, which add to the speed of the winds at the boundary between cool and hot. The derecho diminishes as it moves into air that is not as hot and/or humid, reducing the fuel for the updrafts into the storm.
Although it’s been eight years, there is no apparent diminishing of the grip the word “derecho” has on Southwest Virginia’s deepest weather fears. And there is certainly no doubting the ferocity one can have seeing the toll it has taken on Iowa, Illinois and nearby states this week.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
