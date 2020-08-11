Weather Journal: Derecho still haunts Southwest Virginia 8 years later as Midwest suffers one even stronger

In a sense, though, Monday’s derecho hit the whole nation and its coronavirus-dented economy. Countless thousands of acres of maturing corn were flattened in Iowa and Illinois. That will affect food supplies, feed for livestock and fuel components, and those costs ultimately will be passed on to the consumer.

While we tend to think of the 2012 derecho as particularly strong, it was moderate in intensity compared to Monday’s, in which wind gusts topping 100 mph were recorded and damage from wind speeds over 75 mph was more widespread along its path. The highest wind gust measured in 2012 was 91 mph at Fort Wayne, Indiana, with Roanoke’s 81 mph wind gust among the strongest, though most recorded wind gusts were in the 50-70 mph range.

The 2012 derecho was atypical for the breadth and length of its impacts, all the way from northern Illinois to the Atlantic shore, stretching from southern Pennsylvania to northern North Carolina at its widest.

Monday’s damage swath was not quite as long as that of 2012, extending from the eastern edge of Nebraska to the western edge of Ohio, about 600 miles compared to 800 miles in 2012, but was similarly wide at its broadest extent, roughly 270 miles from southwest Michigan to southwest Indiana.