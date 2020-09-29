Weather Journal: Good mix of weather for fall colors to start popping

On this Oct. 3, there may be some scattered frost in outlying areas as lows dip into the 30s, no warmer than the lower 40s even in the urban parts of the Roanoke Valley. Highs will top out in the 60s, likely staying below even the low temperatures nearer 70 degrees on the same date a year ago.

Biologists can go into greater detail about the mechanics of foliage color change, but there is a certain Goldilocks “just-right” quality for the best weather to get the best colors in the fall. Too much drought, too much wetness, too much heat and too much early windy cold can spoil it pretty easily.

Beyond the weekend chill, the pattern seems to be setting up for a long period of mild to somewhat warm weather, leaning toward the dry side.

Once the leaves have started turning, this can be quite ideal to keep them on the trees for a long time. Early Arctic blasts can blow them off prematurely, and heavy rains can start pulling them off as well.

The tropical Atlantic would be the biggest concern for a foliage-disrupting weather episode, as it looks to start recharging after a lull in its record activity. But there is no obvious storm now that would bring rain, wind and tropical stickiness.