Weather Journal: Instability often lacking for early spring severe storms

The word "instability" is almost never a good thing, applied to the economy or politics or personal relationships. And it can mean some bad things in weather, too.
Instability in the atmosphere refers to the ability of warm, moist air lower in the atmosphere to rise into colder, drier air aloft. It can be quantified by lapse rates — how quickly temperatures drop with height — or a bit more esoterically with CAPE, Convective Available Potential Energy, a measure in joules per kilogram of the capability of a parcel of air to rise upward.
However you measure it, instability is often the most lacking ingredient for severe storms in our region during early spring. It has been largely missing in several recent potential severe weather setups that were much more prolific over the states to our west and south.
Geography plays a big role in our region's frequent lack of instability in potential severe weather outbreaks, especially in early spring.
Weather patterns that set up large-scale severe storms in the South often have a sneaky backdoor, where high pressure to the north or northeast can slip in with cooler air pressing against the eastern side of the Appalachians.
The cooler, more stable air trapped against the mountains — called a "wedge" or cold-air damming or a backdoor cold front, depending on some nuances of how it develops — often saps the strength of storms that move into it or prevents new storms from developing rapidly within it.
With cooler air near the surface, there just isn't much ability for moisture-laden air to rise very high into layers of the atmosphere with faster winds and colder temperatures, so there are fewer of the kind of storms that spit out big hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Often this time of year, the other ingredients necessary for severe storms are available in spades over us. The jet stream has not yet retreated to the northern fringe of the U.S. or Canada, so winds are often roaring aloft, ventilating storms and, where those winds vary with height and speed, giving them a spin.
Low-pressure systems swept through by that jet stream lift abundant moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, and cold fronts that sometimes still have a wintry side to them lift air and moisture ahead of them.
But until the year gets consistently hotter, instability often lags, and once it is stronger by summer, the amount of atmospheric shear has weakened as the jet stream has retreated northward for the season.
Not having lots of instability doesn't mean there is absolutely no risk of severe storms. Sometimes the strength of the other factors overcomes the lack of instability, at least to some extent, for low-topped, spinning storms that can spit out strong downdrafts and occasionally a tornado.
Sometimes the instability is weak on the whole but a pocket or two of greater intensity develops, where one or two storms will find a little extra mojo and push higher in the sky and do things surrounding storms don't have the gusto to do.
Perhaps this happened this past weekend, when one storm in Carroll County chunked out hail 2 inches in diameter, while most storms around were just gusty squalls with maybe a few pea-sized icy bits.
There is also something potentially dangerous that happens at the edge of the cool-air wedge, where warm, moist air from the south and southeast erodes it.
A storm that can form or ride along that boundary between warm and sticky on one side and cool and relatively dry on the other can develop an inordinate amount of rotation.
This quite often happens down in the counties of central and western North Carolina this time of year.
A decade ago, in early April, it happened over one of the larger communities of the New River Valley — something we'll revisit very soon.
A cold blast returns
If you haven't got to working the soil yet for something freeze-sensitive, be thankful you haven't.
A strong cold front moving through late Wednesday will bring a sharp shot of cold air from Canada, with low temperatures by Friday and Saturday mornings well into the 20s in much of our region.
This is in no way an unusual occurrence — it is still weeks until the historic average last frost and freeze dates in our region, ranging from mid-April in the lower elevations to early May in more mountainous areas.
This cold front may trigger a few gusty thunderstorms as it pushes in on Wednesday, and don’t rule out seeing some snow flying behind it into early Thursday, especially in higher elevations west of Roanoke.
It is now fully spring, but part of early spring is lingering tentacles of early winter.
