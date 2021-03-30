Weather Journal: Instability often lacking for early spring severe storms

With cooler air near the surface, there just isn't much ability for moisture-laden air to rise very high into layers of the atmosphere with faster winds and colder temperatures, so there are fewer of the kind of storms that spit out big hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Often this time of year, the other ingredients necessary for severe storms are available in spades over us. The jet stream has not yet retreated to the northern fringe of the U.S. or Canada, so winds are often roaring aloft, ventilating storms and, where those winds vary with height and speed, giving them a spin.

Low-pressure systems swept through by that jet stream lift abundant moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, and cold fronts that sometimes still have a wintry side to them lift air and moisture ahead of them.

But until the year gets consistently hotter, instability often lags, and once it is stronger by summer, the amount of atmospheric shear has weakened as the jet stream has retreated northward for the season.

Not having lots of instability doesn't mean there is absolutely no risk of severe storms. Sometimes the strength of the other factors overcomes the lack of instability, at least to some extent, for low-topped, spinning storms that can spit out strong downdrafts and occasionally a tornado.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}