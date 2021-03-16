Weather Journal: It's time to think about tornadoes

So quickly in March, our weather focus can shift from wintry precipitation to severe storms.
Tornado season has begun in the United States, with Saturday's outbreak in the Texas Panhandle and the potential for more in a highly conducive atmospheric environment on Wednesday across much of the South. The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg is conducting a severe weather awareness week that may become focused on being aware of current severe weather before the week is out.
Southwest Virginia will have some risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, though the greater risk will be just south and east of our region in the Carolinas and up through Southside Virginia and eastward. Wedged-in cooler air may rob some instability in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys out of what is otherwise a rampant wind field aloft for storm cells to spin. Enough of the ingredients are present to warrant a close watch on the situation. Localized high wind gusts will be a greater risk than tornadoes.
Our region is not tornado alley by a long stretch, but does experience the occasional tornado. The idea that the mountains are an impenetrable shield for tornadoes is pure myth, disproven by both theory and experience, and in fact some evidence that rotating updrafts can intensity traveling down a mountain slope.
However, the southwest-to-northeast orientation of the Appalachians does often trap cooler, more stable air masses to the east that can dampen severe storm threats occurring to the west, south and east of us.
Historically, there are generally four situations in which tornadoes affect the southwest quadrant of Virginia:
• The western side of an outbreak affecting the Carolinas and/or eastern Virginia.
• Bleeding over from a rampant outbreak affecting states to our west and southwest.
• The inland remnants of tropical systems.
• Isolated occurrences.
Tornadoes affecting Appomattox County in February 2016, Lynchburg in April 2018 and southern Franklin County in April 2019 are examples of being on the western side of a severe storms outbreak that sets up over the Carolinas northeast into central and eastern Virginia. Each of these was rated EF-3 on the scale for 0 to 5, generally the level at which tornadoes go from heavy structural damage to outright destruction.
The killer tornado at Glade Spring in April 2011 and the predawn tornado over western and northern parts of the Roanoke Valley on April 4, 1974, are examples of tornadoes that occur in our region as a vicious outbreak over the South and/or Midwest leaks into Western Virginia. In fact, those were each linked to events labeled "Super Outbreak" for producing hundreds of tornadoes resulting in hundreds of deaths over multiple states in a few days.
The September 2004 tornado that ripped through parts of Henry County west and north of Martinsville was part of Virginia's most prolific outbreak of 38 tornadoes, spawned by remnants of Hurricane Ivan. Tropical systems often spin off at least a couple of brief, rain-wrapped tornadoes, and sometimes a more significant outbreak, mostly an issue for late summer and fall.
Last August's highly visible but blessedly nondestructive tornado west of Fincastle in Botetourt County and the highly damaging but blessedly nondeadly tornado in Pulaski 10 years ago are examples of isolated occurrences, when a single thunderstorm encounters a narrow channel of conditions capable of spawning a tornado. Each of those were one of only two tornadoes reported in the entire United States on those specific days — and in Pulaski's case, the other tornado was just over the mountain at Draper.
Whether tornadoes, and specifically more destructive tornadoes, are on the increase in our region is not clear-cut. It would certainly seem that over the past five to 10 years, there have been an unusual number of high-profile tornadoes with longer tracks and more destruction than we were used to seeing in at least the decade or two before.
Some studies have pointed to an increase of tornadoes across the South east of the Mississippi River over the past half-century, and that could certainly include our region.
Any suggestion that tornado numbers are increasing in a region runs up against the issue that more tornadoes are detected and communicated about widely in modern times, with Doppler radar, easily obtained video and photographs from widespread smartphones, the almost instant communication of social media, and intensive post-storm surveys by weather experts. A patch of trees blown down at night that wouldn't have been investigated as a tornado decades ago may get fully surveyed and labeled as one today.
A little probing reveals a surprising history of tornadoes in our region, including six people killed in two likely tornado occurrences in the Roanoke Valley in the 1890s. Occasional bad tornadoes may just be more a part of our history than we realize.
Climate science does not as yet offer a definitive expectation on tornado trends. More atmospheric heating by itself does not necessarily spawn more tornadoes, or otherwise, desert regions would have the most tornadoes and July and August would be the peak time for them nationally, when in fact April and May are.
Warming temperatures can produce various effects that counteract each other, such as increasing moisture and instability that would ratchet up storms, but also decreasing wind shear aloft that makes them spin and building "capping inversions" aloft when storm clouds' upward growth is slowed or stopped. It's complicated.
Nationally, tornado numbers have actually been lower than long-term averages in most years since 2011.
That brings us to the present — a weather pattern correlated with La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, similar to 2011 exists as we move into this spring of 2021.
How the next couple days play out may give us an early clue whether the spring of 2021 can challenge 2011 for frequency and severity of tornadoes.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.