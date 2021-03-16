Weather Journal: It's time to think about tornadoes

Last August's highly visible but blessedly nondestructive tornado west of Fincastle in Botetourt County and the highly damaging but blessedly nondeadly tornado in Pulaski 10 years ago are examples of isolated occurrences, when a single thunderstorm encounters a narrow channel of conditions capable of spawning a tornado. Each of those were one of only two tornadoes reported in the entire United States on those specific days — and in Pulaski's case, the other tornado was just over the mountain at Draper.

Whether tornadoes, and specifically more destructive tornadoes, are on the increase in our region is not clear-cut. It would certainly seem that over the past five to 10 years, there have been an unusual number of high-profile tornadoes with longer tracks and more destruction than we were used to seeing in at least the decade or two before.

Some studies have pointed to an increase of tornadoes across the South east of the Mississippi River over the past half-century, and that could certainly include our region.