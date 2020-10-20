Weather Journal: La Nina tilts to mild winter, but doesn't dictate one

Roanoke has averaged a foot-deep snowstorm about once every five years since World War II. Three foot-deep snowstorms in seven years is way ahead of the historic pace. And five of the last eight winters have reached or exceeded the long-term average of 18 inches.

Any idea that our region is experiencing a long-term snow drought currently just based on a paltry 2019-20 winter is not based on reality.

When winter forecasts come out, there is often a tendency for many to read into them “no snow” or “lots of snow,” when in fact, most winters end up as something in between.

The status of La Nina or its warm-water equivalent, El Nino, is only a starting point for expectations in the winter ahead. Other factors yet to establish themselves will determine how the week-to-week and day-to-day weather plays out in the winter ahead.

One of the most important is whether high pressure over Greenland and the North Pole will be able to establish for any length of time to push chunks of Arctic air southward. It was almost entirely missing last winter, though it did make appearances in early to mid-November and again in late April to early May, just outside the range it could have assisted in bring colder and snowier patterns to our region.