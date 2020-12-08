Weather Journal: Last big snow wasn't as long ago as you may think

2019-20 was the first winter in nine years without a single snow of at least 4 inches. So the last decade is definitely running ahead on that score.

A winter with at least one snow of 6 or more inches comes along every other year historically. Roanoke has had at least one snow of 6 inches or more in four of the last 10 winters, with two other seasons having its largest snowfall come a fraction of an inch short of 6 inches. So running very close to historical odds there.

At least one snowfall of 8 or more inches occurs in three of every 10 years. Four of the last 10 winters — 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 — have had at least one snowfall of 8 or more inches. Two of those years, 2014-15 and 2015-16, had more than one.

Snowfalls of a foot or more happen about twice a decade, 15 or more inches once a decade and 18 or more inches about once every 33 years for Roanoke. The 2011-2020 decade had three snowstorms of a foot or more, two of 15 or more, and one topping 18 inches, the 19-inch storm of Feb. 12-13, 2014, the first such storm in 18 years.

On bigger snowstorms, Roanoke is actually running somewhat ahead of statistical norms for frequency in the past decade.

How winters are perceived is often a product of what people grow up with.

