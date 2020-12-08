Weather Journal: Last big snow wasn't as long ago as you may think

It may seem like 2020 has gone on for a decade, so it may also seem like a dozen years since the last big snowstorm hit our region.
But really, it was only two years ago today, on Dec. 9, 2018, when Roanoke was buried under 15 inches of snow and 1-2 feet was common across the region, the widest expanse of foot-plus snow in the National Weather Service’s forecast area covered by its Blacksburg office since 1996.
After a meager 2019-20 winter for snowfall, with less than 2 inches total at Roanoke and less than 5 at Blacksburg, and the 2018 snowstorm occurring so early in a winter that produced just two other widespread mixed precipitation events with some snow, it may seem like much longer ago, judging by some area residents’ comments about recent snowfall.
However, we are not really off track on historic frequency norms for various levels of snowfall events, and in some cases, are running ahead.
History shows that Roanoke can expect at least one 2-inch or greater snowfall in 19 of every 20 winters.
The 2019-20 season was the first winter in 29 years without a single snowfall totaling at least 2 inches. Taking the odds literally, that kind of winter was almost a decade overdue, and therefore not as surprising as it might seem.
Roanoke can expect about three in every four winters to have at least one snowfall of at least 4 inches.
2019-20 was the first winter in nine years without a single snow of at least 4 inches. So the last decade is definitely running ahead on that score.
A winter with at least one snow of 6 or more inches comes along every other year historically. Roanoke has had at least one snow of 6 inches or more in four of the last 10 winters, with two other seasons having its largest snowfall come a fraction of an inch short of 6 inches. So running very close to historical odds there.
At least one snowfall of 8 or more inches occurs in three of every 10 years. Four of the last 10 winters — 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19 — have had at least one snowfall of 8 or more inches. Two of those years, 2014-15 and 2015-16, had more than one.
Snowfalls of a foot or more happen about twice a decade, 15 or more inches once a decade and 18 or more inches about once every 33 years for Roanoke. The 2011-2020 decade had three snowstorms of a foot or more, two of 15 or more, and one topping 18 inches, the 19-inch storm of Feb. 12-13, 2014, the first such storm in 18 years.
On bigger snowstorms, Roanoke is actually running somewhat ahead of statistical norms for frequency in the past decade.
How winters are perceived is often a product of what people grow up with.
Many older residents of the Roanoke and New River valleys who grew up in the 1960s remember the hugely snowy winters of that decade. Roanoke’s least snowy winter of the 1960s had 20 inches, which is 2 more inches than the long-term seasonal average going back more than a century.
But the 1960s were not the historic norm for the region. That decade was highly abnormal, a much snowier period than any decade before or since.
Young adults in our region who came of age in the late 1990s or the first decade of the 21st century have a much different experience of expected snowfall. That was an era of meager winters with seven winters having single-digit snowfall totals. Roanoke didn’t have a single snowfall of more than 8 inches between February 1996 and December 2009. Blacksburg didn’t have a snowfall over 10 inches from January 1998 to December 2009.
The epic 2009-10 winter seemed to bust that trend, and the second decade of the 21st century has been much snowier than the first decade, locally.
False perceptions of what global warming means for winter may also fuel feelings about the current state of snow in our winters.
While skeptics sometimes wrongly cite a single large snow event or cold outbreak as evidence against global warming, there also seems to be underlying misconception expressed by many who accept climate change that it would necessitate a sudden ending or rapid reduction of snowfall in our region. Individual mild or low-snow winters are sometimes wrongly blamed primarily on global warming.
The relationship of climate to snowfall is not always straightforward. A milder climate would generally mean fewer opportunities for snow to occur over time, likely reducing seasonal averages gradually. But a warmer atmosphere could also create more intensely blocked patterns, shaper thermal boundaries and deeper moisture flow that may enhance the occasional favorable winter storm setups that do develop.
That could lead to a tendency for fewer but bigger snow events.
There does seem to be a local trend toward fewer events accounting for a greater percentage of a winter’s snowfall. The ratio of the largest snowfall of the winter to the total snowfall for a season, averaged over 10 years, has risen from the 30-40% range in the 1950s and ‘60s at Roanoke to the 50% to 60% range in recent decades.
In other words, a winter’s biggest snowfall often accounts for half or more of the seasonal total in recent years, signifying snow-sparse winters with a single moderate storm and other fairly snowy winters with one or two big ones, whereas there were more small to medium storms that boosted totals in the past.
Global climate is not the primary driver of whether a particular local winter is cold or mild, snowy or not. Large-scale seasonal climatic oscillations and the specifics of short-term atmospheric setups determine that.
Over time, changes in global climate can nudge averages of how warm/cold or wet/dry these patterns may be, but it has little to do with whether a particular winter in a single location has much or little snow.
So don’t sell your snow blowers, snow shovels and 4-wheel drive vehicles. You will need them again, probably at some point later this winter, and if not then, in a future season when many people think it has been longer than it really has been since the last big snow.
