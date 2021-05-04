Weather Journal: May downpours got 2 of last 3 years flowing toward record annual rainfall

April gets credit for its showers, but it has been May with recent rainfall power.

In two of the last three years, May has been the month that has turned the spigot on full blast toward record annual rainfall in the Roanoke area.

In 2018, 9½ inches of rain in May started rolling that year toward the first 60-plus inch rainfall total in Roanoke weather history, dating to 1912, with 62.45 inches.

Just two years later, May 2020 dumped 11.44 inches — a record for the month — on the way to 62.65 inches for all of 2020, taking just two years to beat an annual rainfall record that had topped anything in 106 years before.

As of now, there is no sign that this May will follow suit with those recent soggy ones, as the overall pattern favors southeast U.S. high pressure and a jet stream trough dipping more into the central U.S. rather than the East.

Though this week is showery with a few storms, and the late week will bring a few cool days, that pattern would suggest a tilt to warmer than normal temperatures during the first half of May, with occasional periods of showers and storms as cold fronts push through from time to time.