Weather Journal: May takes a much drier path than last year

The spigot was turned on full blast last May, but this year, it’s mostly been a trickle.
May 2020 was Roanoke’s wettest on record with 11.44 inches; more than 9 inches fell in the May 18-22 period when an upper-level low became cut off from the jet stream and spun in place, circulating a firehose of Atlantic moisture against the Appalachians for five consecutive days.
This May, through Tuesday afternoon has had only 0.73 inch of rain officially at Roanoke. Were the month complete, it would be the second driest May on record, beaten only by 0.63 inch in 1914, two years after official data begins for the Roanoke site.
Whether this May finishes as only the second in Roanoke weather history to have less than an inch of rain total depends on whether spotty showers and storms dump enough rain into the official gauge at the airport over the next six days.
Blacksburg managed to get just such a quick shower late Monday and then a brief storm downpour Tuesday afternoon, totaling 0.76 inch to push its monthly total almost to 1.87 inches. That's still more than an inch and a half below normal for the month to date.
Despite some streaky rain the last couple of days, the region is on the verge of entering drought. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows “abnormally dry” conditions, the first stage of drought, having spread as far west as the eastern side of the Blue Ridge, after first developing in North Carolina and Southside Virginia.
Abnormal dryness may overspread part or all of the Roanoke and New River valleys on the next map issued Thursday, based on data through Tuesday.
Having come off the wettest year on record in 2020 and a soggy winter of frequent cold rain and wintry mix, our region is not going to see cracking dry mud in reservoirs and substantially lowered water tables anytime soon.
But even a few weeks of dryness can have a negative impact on crops and gardens and create increased fire danger.
Our weather pattern this May has shifted from a cool but dry northwest flow out of Canada to warm, dry high pressure building overhead. Wetter weather has mostly been confined to the central U.S.
We’re getting to the point we really could use a widespread soaking rain, though many of you don’t want that to happen on your Memorial Day weekend.
There is no strong sign of a weather pattern in the next several days that would produce widespread significant rainfall across our region. Rather, there are cold fronts that will press into warm and sticky air that could lead to scattered showers and storms.
It might pour on you while your friends two miles away get sprinkles or nothing, or vice versa.
We saw this Monday and Tuesday with the arrival of a “backdoor” cold front, one sliding in from the northeast rather than the more typical west or northwest.
A heavy cluster of showers tracked from parts of the New River Valley across the Blue Ridge not far south of Roanoke on Monday evening, and a storm with locally heavy rain dived southeast from Lexington to Lynchburg. But many other places didn’t see a drop.
Similarly, Tuesday, storms rode along and just west of Interstate 81, but left others dry.
Another cold front dropping in from the northwest late this week will serve as a focus for more showers and storms, into at least some of the Memorial Day weekend, but the kind of rain that spreads an inch or two over the whole region appears unlikely.
It’s still far too early to declare whether summer will be a hot, dry one or more the sticky, stormy kind, or even something different than either of those. But it doesn’t look we’ll be going into it soggy like we came into spring from winter.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.