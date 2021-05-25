Weather Journal: May takes a much drier path than last year

The spigot was turned on full blast last May, but this year, it’s mostly been a trickle.

May 2020 was Roanoke’s wettest on record with 11.44 inches; more than 9 inches fell in the May 18-22 period when an upper-level low became cut off from the jet stream and spun in place, circulating a firehose of Atlantic moisture against the Appalachians for five consecutive days.

This May, through Tuesday afternoon has had only 0.73 inch of rain officially at Roanoke. Were the month complete, it would be the second driest May on record, beaten only by 0.63 inch in 1914, two years after official data begins for the Roanoke site.

Whether this May finishes as only the second in Roanoke weather history to have less than an inch of rain total depends on whether spotty showers and storms dump enough rain into the official gauge at the airport over the next six days.

Blacksburg managed to get just such a quick shower late Monday and then a brief storm downpour Tuesday afternoon, totaling 0.76 inch to push its monthly total almost to 1.87 inches. That's still more than an inch and a half below normal for the month to date.