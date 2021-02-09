Weather Journal: More slick wintry tricks on the way

There is no time for grousing about one winter storm that went awry for a small but heavily populated portion of our region.
This pattern is relentless, and will be getting substantially colder, with at least three more chances of significant wintry precipitation in our region over the next week, beginning with what could be a messy ice and sleet episode on Thursday. If one of these three doesn't get to you, one of the others probably will.
In the big picture, a large mass of Arctic air continues to descend from Canada to cover more of the central and eastern United States, with storm systems continuing to shoot quickly around the southern fringe of the cold air.
This core of cold air will be more in the north-central U.S. and probably won't reach extreme levels for us, but by the weekend and early next week, it will be no longer be necessary for it to get cold at the last minute for wintry precipitation to happen, as it has been in so many of our wintry mix and wet snow scrapes this busy 2020-21 winter season.
The tricky part of Thursday will be timing just when cold enough air for ice and sleet, maybe some snow at the end, will overspread our region into an ongoing cold rain.
High pressure over Canada will be pressing the cold air southward, wedged against the mountains, and temperatures will slowly drop through the 30s during the day Thursday.
At some point, it will reach 32 and rain will start freezing on objects. A little later, the cold air will become deep enough for bouncy sleet to start collecting. Perhaps later, it will get cold enough for snowflakes to reach the surface, though it is highly questionable if that happens early enough to catch the precipitation as far south as our region.
Once the cold air builds in, it will be here for the weekend, with some lows as cold as the teens and near-freezing highs. Another storm system may zip by on Saturday, spreading a chance of more wintry precipitation across the region. The early call would be that this would be more snow, if it materializes at all.
Then, early next week, a low-pressure system is expected to cross the southern U.S. with cold air firmly in place. If there is a larger winter storm event in this series for our area, ice or snow or both, that would be the one most likely to pull it off. But we have to leave that in the future for now.
Early next week doesn't appear to be the end of the train, either, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.
Instead, let's go back for just a bit and revisit this past weekend.
If you are west of Interstate 81, the winter storm probably did pretty much what it was supposed to, with widespread 3- to 6-inch snowfall. If you are in Southside, it probably did about what it was supposed to, with some 1- to 3-inch amounts, though not total coverage.
In between, it came up less than expected at many locations — much less in the lowest elevations of the Roanoke Valley and some of the lower areas just east.
A perfectly timed dry slot — a gap in the precipitation — arrived just at the critical time when early cold rain was beginning to change to snow in the lower elevations of the valley. That process was already slowed by weaker precipitation than had been modeled.
Heavier precipitation would have gotten the snow to the surface sooner, with evaporational cooling and the dynamic processes of the storm. This happened in western North Carolina at elevations far below Roanoke's.
For an hour or more, very little precipitation fell, and by the time it started again, ground temperatures were too mild from the lack of earlier snow to allow much to accumulate in the lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley, where an urban heat island augments the elevation and thermal structure issues already present with this particular storm.
Where the dry slot moved over areas that already had snow accumulating, up and down the Blue Ridge, snow totals tended to be near the bottom of the forecast range or a little lower, generally around 2 or 3 inches. In Roanoke, up to 2 inches fell in the higher terrain ringing the valley, but nothing to less than an inch in lower elevations. It was scored as three-tenths of an inch, officially.
My Saturday morning post on roanoke.com discussed the possible caveats to bigger snow that actually ended up happening in the end. However, new data Saturday afternoon and evening seemed to move away from these being issues, so I backed away, too, and went wholeheartedly with the bigger snow forecast area-wide.
The dry slot was probably related to a gap between the developing coastal storm and the upper-level low to the west that was phasing with it. Some models hinted there might be a little gap, but not as extensive as it turned out to be.
It also didn't make sense that they were placing it right over the Blue Ridge, when usually such a dry slot would fall to one side or the other rather than where there would be orographic uplift with the terrain. But that's exactly where it ended up.
It's a live-and-learn situation, perhaps applicable to some future similar winter storm setup that starts out at nearly 50 degrees. Of course, it was even warmer on Christmas Eve two hours before it snowed, and it still managed to turn white right down to the banks of the Roanoke River.
Fighting the last battle with the next storm is almost always a losing proposition with weather forecasting.
