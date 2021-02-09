Weather Journal: More slick wintry tricks on the way

At some point, it will reach 32 and rain will start freezing on objects. A little later, the cold air will become deep enough for bouncy sleet to start collecting. Perhaps later, it will get cold enough for snowflakes to reach the surface, though it is highly questionable if that happens early enough to catch the precipitation as far south as our region.

Once the cold air builds in, it will be here for the weekend, with some lows as cold as the teens and near-freezing highs. Another storm system may zip by on Saturday, spreading a chance of more wintry precipitation across the region. The early call would be that this would be more snow, if it materializes at all.

Then, early next week, a low-pressure system is expected to cross the southern U.S. with cold air firmly in place. If there is a larger winter storm event in this series for our area, ice or snow or both, that would be the one most likely to pull it off. But we have to leave that in the future for now.

Early next week doesn't appear to be the end of the train, either, but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves.

Instead, let's go back for just a bit and revisit this past weekend.