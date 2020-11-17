Weather Journal: More snow than last winter, but less than normal — probably

If you’re a snow fan, you’re rooting for a repeat of the 1995-96 version of a La Nina winter.
If you’re not a snow fan, you’re rooting for a recurrence of most every other La Nina winter in the past 45 years.
We’ve previously discussed in this space how La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of a strip of ocean water near the equator, tilts factors toward milder, drier, less snowy winters in our region — but with substantial variation year to year and a few huge exceptions.
The 1995-96 winter was the biggest exception, with 56 total inches of snow at Roanoke and 75 at Blacksburg, among the two or three snowiest winters on record in the past century-plus of official weather data locally. There were two widespread foot-plus snowstorms in our region that winter and a third almost that deep, including the Jan. 6-7 monster that set Roanoke’s single-event snowfall record at 25.1 inches.
But no other La Nina winter since 1975 reached the long-term seasonal average of 18 inches at Roanoke, and eight of those 15 didn’t reach even 10 inches.
The overall atmospheric pattern affecting us now features recurring building of the southeast U.S. ridge, bringing warm dry periods, followed by soggy periods with cold fronts and tropical rain, then colder for a few days followed by a return to warm and dry.
There is no reason currently to expect this progression to change for the rest of November and into December, except that the tropical rain will eventually dwindle as the record Atlantic hurricane season that just sent Category 5 Hurricane Iota into Nicaragua finally dissolves, leaving us with what will likely be a much drier pattern common with La Nina.
Snow has covered most of Canada and Siberia already, though, so there may be some enhanced ability for Arctic air masses to build and spread over us on occasion. Much will depend on the Arctic Oscillation, which as of now appears likely to lean toward positive phases with strong low pressure over the North Pole keeping the cold air tight and letting only a little drop south intermittently.
Over the years I’ve grown less and less enamored with issuing seasonal forecasts, largely because the popular perception of winter comes down to how a handful of short-term events play out more than it does long-fused patterns. A mild winter with a two-week period of fierce winter can seem like a more severe winter than one with lengthier periods of cold weather but little snow.
And, really, there isn’t much ability to see beyond about two weeks. So what it will be doing in February, in the small or large scale, is quite out of range beyond the most general idea about what a La Nina has wrought historically.
But with all that in mind, here are some predictions for the winter ahead in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
(1) This winter will have more snow than last winter did. OK, this is a really low bar. Last winter, with just 1.6 inches at Roanoke, was the fourth least snowy winter in the last 109 years of official weather records. Blacksburg’s 4.9 inches appears to be about the seventh least snowy winter since 1893 — a couple of winters listed with less snow have too many missing days in the records to really count.
More than anything else, the meager 2019-20 winter was a fluke of timing. Weather patterns that would have been primed for snow production and cold outbreaks in midwinter appeared in early to mid-November and again in late April and early May, just out of seasonal range to do so. It’s hard to think there won’t be a single 2-inch snow at Roanoke or a couple of 3-inchers at Blacksburg to top last year even if the pattern swings hard to the mild side.
(2) This winter will probably not have a major snowstorm, defined as one with widespread foot-plus amounts. Other than 1995-96, these almost never happen in our region in La Nina winters. Because the southern branch of the jet stream tends to be less active, it’s hard to get a system in the right chute through the Gulf of Mexico and up the East Coast with cold air locked in place to make this happen. Roanoke only averages two of these a decade and Blacksburg three, and we’ve had three since 2014 with Blacksburg less than an inch from a fourth, so missing a foot-plus storm this winter would in no way be statistically unusual. It would actually be odd if we did have one, which of course would fit the script as a way to end 2020.
(3) Odds favor this winter having below normal precipitation, above normal temperatures and below normal snowfall. No reason exists not to consider this the baseline La Nina-driven expectation for the winter ahead, with the potential for short-term pattern shifts to alter it.
(4) We will probably have two or three sharp cold periods lasting a week, maybe two, that could develop with upstream disturbing of the jet stream or downstream blocking high pressure. Timing a couple of storm systems on the right track during these cold spells could entirely change the outcome of the winter on the snowfall end. Getting one of these patterns stuck more than a couple weeks could completely change the winter as a whole.
(5) Beware that La Nina winters seem often seem to have late-arriving snow and cold. The last La Nina winter we had in 2017-18 was backloaded with three March winter storms after only two minor snowfalls in the previous winter. The 1970-71 winter was similar, and 2011-12 winter had just one 5-8-inch snowfall, on Feb. 19. It would not be surprising if this winter also seemed meager until some excitement after Valentine’s Day.
My overall winter prediction: Slightly above normal temperatures, slightly below normal precipitation, and about 6-8 inches below normal snowfall with 10 total inches for Roanoke and 18 for Blacksburg.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesday.
Contact Kevin Myatt kevin.myatt@roanoke.com.
