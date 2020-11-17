Weather Journal: More snow than last winter, but less than normal — probably

(1) This winter will have more snow than last winter did. OK, this is a really low bar. Last winter, with just 1.6 inches at Roanoke, was the fourth least snowy winter in the last 109 years of official weather records. Blacksburg’s 4.9 inches appears to be about the seventh least snowy winter since 1893 — a couple of winters listed with less snow have too many missing days in the records to really count.

More than anything else, the meager 2019-20 winter was a fluke of timing. Weather patterns that would have been primed for snow production and cold outbreaks in midwinter appeared in early to mid-November and again in late April and early May, just out of seasonal range to do so. It’s hard to think there won’t be a single 2-inch snow at Roanoke or a couple of 3-inchers at Blacksburg to top last year even if the pattern swings hard to the mild side.