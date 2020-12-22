Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white

It has been a decade since Roanoke’s last “white Christmas.”

This one probably won’t qualify by any reasonable definition, but it could at least have a sprinkling of white as Christmas presents are opened.

A strong cold front will punch through the area on Christmas Eve, bringing rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms after 50s to lower 60s highs. The front will blast through with our strongest punch of Arctic air so far this season about the time Santa Claus is due in the wee hours of Christmas morning, rapidly dropping temperatures.

Behind the front, it is possible that the rain could end as a brief period of snow, and afterward, periods of snow showers blowing over the mountains on stiff northwest winds are possible throughout the day on Christmas.

Aside from some higher elevations and locations near the Virginia-West Virginia border, there is not likely to be widespread accumulation in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but some streaks of white could develop if any heavier snow squalls blow through a particular area. Snow showers and windy cold will at least add a wintry flavor to this Christmas.

The concept of a “white Christmas” has been a cultural touchstone since Irving Berlin’s famous song, popularized by Bing Crosby, during World War II.