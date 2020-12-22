Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white

It has been a decade since Roanoke’s last “white Christmas.”
This one probably won’t qualify by any reasonable definition, but it could at least have a sprinkling of white as Christmas presents are opened.
A strong cold front will punch through the area on Christmas Eve, bringing rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms after 50s to lower 60s highs. The front will blast through with our strongest punch of Arctic air so far this season about the time Santa Claus is due in the wee hours of Christmas morning, rapidly dropping temperatures.
Behind the front, it is possible that the rain could end as a brief period of snow, and afterward, periods of snow showers blowing over the mountains on stiff northwest winds are possible throughout the day on Christmas.
Aside from some higher elevations and locations near the Virginia-West Virginia border, there is not likely to be widespread accumulation in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but some streaks of white could develop if any heavier snow squalls blow through a particular area. Snow showers and windy cold will at least add a wintry flavor to this Christmas.
The concept of a “white Christmas” has been a cultural touchstone since Irving Berlin’s famous song, popularized by Bing Crosby, during World War II.
Over the years, in assessing the odds of having snow on Christmas, the National Weather Service has generally defined a “white Christmas” as one with at least an inch of snow on the ground. Our region is generally in the 10% to 20% probability range for any particular Christmas being white.
Indeed, since 1912, 16 Christmases have been white, according to Roanoke’s official weather data, or about 15% of them.
To no one’s surprise who lived through that era locally, the 1960s had the most white Christmases, with at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 in six of the 10 years of that decade.
Despite frequent bitter cold in the 1970s, no Christmases had snow cover at Roanoke during that decade, the next coming in 1981. Since then, only 1989, 1993, 2009 and 2010 have had at least an inch of snow on the ground or falling on Christmas Day.
The most robust white Christmas was 1969, when16.4 inches fell, continuing into the morning of the 26th. The 14.6 inches that fell on Christmas itself set a record at the time, going back to 1912, for most snowfall on a single calendar day in December, eclipsed two years ago by 15 inches on Dec. 9, 2018.
The sloppiest white Christmas was no doubt 2009, when an all-day cold rain fell into the leftover 5 inches of the almost-18-inch snowstorm experienced a week before on Dec. 18-19. That rain was cold enough to freeze on trees and power lines atop Bent Mountain and into Floyd County, where thousands lost power for the holiday.
The last white Christmas was one of Hallmark quality, pretty but not overly problematic. An early band dropped just enough snow to turn the ground white Christmas morning, and a steady light snow set in by afternoon and evening, totaling 3 inches.
Since 2010, aside from the aforementioned big snowstorm in 2018, there hasn’t been much snow in the month of December, let alone Christmas. The six-tenths of an inch of snow measured at Roanoke in two minor events so far this month already make it the third snowiest December since 2010, and it would only take an inch more to get it into second place.
Whether or not your Christmas is white, may it be merry and bright.
