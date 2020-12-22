 Skip to main content
Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white
Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white

It hasn’t snowed measurably on Christmas in Roanoke since 2010, but a large early December snowstorm in 2018 piled up on these holiday ornaments on Mountain Avenue in Old Southwest. Some snow is possible this Christmas, but large accumulations are not expected and even minor ones are doubtful.

It has been a decade since Roanoke’s last “white Christmas.”

This one probably won’t qualify by any reasonable definition, but it could at least have a sprinkling of white as Christmas presents are opened.

A strong cold front will punch through the area on Christmas Eve, bringing rain and possibly even a few thunderstorms after 50s to lower 60s highs. The front will blast through with our strongest punch of Arctic air so far this season about the time Santa Claus is due in the wee hours of Christmas morning, rapidly dropping temperatures.

Behind the front, it is possible that the rain could end as a brief period of snow, and afterward, periods of snow showers blowing over the mountains on stiff northwest winds are possible throughout the day on Christmas.

Aside from some higher elevations and locations near the Virginia-West Virginia border, there is not likely to be widespread accumulation in the Roanoke and New River valleys, but some streaks of white could develop if any heavier snow squalls blow through a particular area. Snow showers and windy cold will at least add a wintry flavor to this Christmas.

The concept of a “white Christmas” has been a cultural touchstone since Irving Berlin’s famous song, popularized by Bing Crosby, during World War II.

Over the years, in assessing the odds of having snow on Christmas, the National Weather Service has generally defined a “white Christmas” as one with at least an inch of snow on the ground. Our region is generally in the 10% to 20% probability range for any particular Christmas being white.

Indeed, since 1912, 16 Christmases have been white, according to Roanoke’s official weather data, or about 15% of them.

To no one’s surprise who lived through that era locally, the 1960s had the most white Christmases, with at least an inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 in six of the 10 years of that decade.

Despite frequent bitter cold in the 1970s, no Christmases had snow cover at Roanoke during that decade, the next coming in 1981. Since then, only 1989, 1993, 2009 and 2010 have had at least an inch of snow on the ground or falling on Christmas Day.

The most robust white Christmas was 1969, when16.4 inches fell, continuing into the morning of the 26th. The 14.6 inches that fell on Christmas itself set a record at the time, going back to 1912, for most snowfall on a single calendar day in December, eclipsed two years ago by 15 inches on Dec. 9, 2018.

The sloppiest white Christmas was no doubt 2009, when an all-day cold rain fell into the leftover 5 inches of the almost-18-inch snowstorm experienced a week before on Dec. 18-19. That rain was cold enough to freeze on trees and power lines atop Bent Mountain and into Floyd County, where thousands lost power for the holiday.

The last white Christmas was one of Hallmark quality, pretty but not overly problematic. An early band dropped just enough snow to turn the ground white Christmas morning, and a steady light snow set in by afternoon and evening, totaling 3 inches.

Since 2010, aside from the aforementioned big snowstorm in 2018, there hasn’t been much snow in the month of December, let alone Christmas. The six-tenths of an inch of snow measured at Roanoke in two minor events so far this month already make it the third snowiest December since 2010, and it would only take an inch more to get it into second place.

Whether or not your Christmas is white, may it be merry and bright.

Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.

Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .

White Christmases in Roanoke

Since the start of official local weather records in 1912, here are the Christmases when at least 1 inch of snow fell or remained on the ground at Roanoke.

1914: 7 inches fell on Dec. 25

1935: 2 inches remained on ground from Dec. 22, with 0.2 additional inch on Christmas

1939: 2 inches remained on ground from 7 inches that had fallen by the morning of Dec. 24

1945: 2 inches remained on ground from 5 inches that fell on Dec. 18-19, with an additional inch on Christmas

1948: 3 inches fell on Dec. 24, 1.5 more on Christmas

1960: 2 inches remained on ground from 4.3 inches that fell on Dec. 20- 21 and an additional half-inch on Dec. 24

1961: 1 inch remained on ground from 3.6 inches that fell on Dec. 23

1962: 1.6 inches fell on Dec. 24, 6.8 more on Christmas

1963: 5 inches remained on ground from 8.1 inches that fell on Dec. 23

1966: 8 inches remained on ground from 8.4 that fell on Dec. 23-24

1969: 14.6 inches fell on Christmas, 1.8 more on Dec. 26

1981: 1.3 inches fell on Christmas

1989: 4 inches remained on ground from 4 snows totaling 11.1 inches between Dec. 8 and 19

1993: 1 inch remained on ground from 5 inches that fell on Dec. 20- 21

2009: 5 inches remained on ground from 17.8 inches that fell on Dec. 18-19

2010: 3 inches fell on Christmas

  • Additionally, snowfall was reported on the morning of Dec. 26 in 1917 (5 inches) and 1938 (3 inches). It is unclear if any of that fell on Christmas itself but probably would have occurred at night. Also, half an inch fell on Christmas in 1947, falling slightly below the criteria.
  • Some historic local weather records reflect a 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. cycle for measurement on a particular date, others, especially later ones, reflect a midnight to midnight cycle. Therefore, actual calendar days for snowfall reports may vary slightly from records in some years.

Source: National Weather Service

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

