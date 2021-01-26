Weather Journal: Murky snow chances ahead in a rather bland winter

The meh-bleh winter of 2020-21 has two more rounds of wintry murkiness on its agenda for our region in coming days.
This winter, which has neither been especially warm nor cold, moist but not soaking (well, Monday was pretty soaking), stingy but not entirely absent of snow, will provide a quick hit of wet snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, then possibly a more significant round of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night and early Sunday.
Neither of these is likely to be the widespread dollop of several inches snow lovers have been craving for over two years now, but they may be messy enough to sour the mood of anyone ready to get past winter and head for spring. On the flip side, snow lovers may get just enough whiteness for a little joy with either or both of these systems, while winter haters will be spared long-lasting suffering because of the brevity of each event followed by above-freezing temperatures.
The snowfall pattern on Thursday morning appears likely to be similar to that of Christmas and Jan. 8, with the heavier amounts, generally 1 to 4 inches, in the higher elevations west and southwest of Roanoke. Somewhat spotty, streaky minor amounts under 2 inches may occur for the floor of the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations to the east.
Heavier snow bands could ratchet up these amounts in some local areas, and there still is some time for more widespread changes both up and down. Stay tuned to forecasts on Wednesday.
It's too early to speculate much on the weekend wintry precipitation affair, as the timing of each type of precipitation is difficult to ascertain at this time.
In between, it will be a little mild but not all that mild on Wednesday, with some 50s highs, and then a little cold but not all that cold Thursday through Saturday, with 40s highs and 20s lows. If you want a spring preview or a deeply cold winter, you're just out of luck.
The weather pattern this winter has featured enough high-latitude, high-pressure blocking to force the jet stream and some colder air southward, enough for the occasional scrape with wintry precipitation, but thus far, the deep Arctic cold has mostly flowed to other side of the globe.
Also, developments over the Pacific Ocean have kept the jet stream flowing pretty quickly from west to east, not allowing it to dip deeply near the Gulf Coast as it often does for our more intense winter storm events.
At this point there is no real strong reason to believe the weather pattern will tilt either to lengthy warmth or more extreme cold moving into February.
Those wanting spring and those wanting cold and snow are not likely to see long stretches with their favorite type of weather, but there could yet be short bursts of either, or both, as February works toward spring.
