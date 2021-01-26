Weather Journal: Murky snow chances ahead in a rather bland winter

The meh-bleh winter of 2020-21 has two more rounds of wintry murkiness on its agenda for our region in coming days.

This winter, which has neither been especially warm nor cold, moist but not soaking (well, Monday was pretty soaking), stingy but not entirely absent of snow, will provide a quick hit of wet snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, then possibly a more significant round of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Saturday night and early Sunday.

Neither of these is likely to be the widespread dollop of several inches snow lovers have been craving for over two years now, but they may be messy enough to sour the mood of anyone ready to get past winter and head for spring. On the flip side, snow lovers may get just enough whiteness for a little joy with either or both of these systems, while winter haters will be spared long-lasting suffering because of the brevity of each event followed by above-freezing temperatures.

The snowfall pattern on Thursday morning appears likely to be similar to that of Christmas and Jan. 8, with the heavier amounts, generally 1 to 4 inches, in the higher elevations west and southwest of Roanoke. Somewhat spotty, streaky minor amounts under 2 inches may occur for the floor of the Roanoke Valley and lower elevations to the east.