Weather Journal: Odd early December pattern has potential for snow

Winter will take the stage as the curtain opens on December, with a flamboyant flair for 2020 weirdness.
A weather pattern appears primed to set up in a way that will make early December feel like Christmas in our region and, with just one subtle twist, might surpass last winter’s snow total in a few hours one day.
After a mild and dry Thanksgiving (after pre-dawn showers) and Black Friday, widespread rain is likely this weekend, followed by a strong cold front that will usher in much chillier temperatures on gusty northwest winds.
High pressure aloft over southern Canada will keep the colder air in place across the southern half of the nation, as well as steer what looks to be a fairly juicy branch of the jet stream across the southern tier of the nation.
The strangeness of this pattern is that it looks much more like what we would see in an El Nino-affected winter pattern than in the La Nina we are currently in. The stripe of equatorial Pacific Ocean waters that determines the state of the El Nino Southern Oscillation is currently cooler than normal, or in La Nina, rather than warmer than normal, or in El Nino.
La Nina, historically and very generally, is connected to milder and drier winter weather than normal over the southern and eastern U.S. and cooler, wetter than normal weather from the Great Lakes to the Pacific Northwest. This developing pattern is the opposite.
And it is happening in an odd way. Elongated high pressure across southern Canada will provide the blocking for the pattern, not a more textbook setup of high pressure over Greenland and/or the North Pole.
The high pressure will likely be stronger over the western half of North America, the positive phase of the Pacific-North America pattern, which will allow it to press intermittent reinforcements of the cold air southward into the central and eastern U.S.
The result will be a series of upper-level low-pressure troughs traveling across the southern and eastern U.S. coupled with temperatures likely to average below normal
It doesn’t take a meteorologist to see where this might go.
For our region, if one of these troughs tracking across the U.S. can either lift overrunning moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over sufficiently cold air in place, or if it can trigger a surface low that tracks south and east of our region while providing colder air aloft over us, then the 2020-21 winter could waste no time beating out its predecessor in seasonal snowfall for the Roanoke and New River valleys.
That, of course, is a very low bar, with just 1.6 inches of snow at Roanoke and 4.7 inches at Blacksburg in the 2019-20 winter. But it is not hard to imagine a 2-inch snow at Roanoke or a 5-inch snow at Blacksburg emerging from the early December pattern.
(Winter begins Dec. 1 on the meteorological calendar, Dec. 21 on the astronomical calendar. Generally, references to “winter” in regard to snowfall in this column mean the entire cold season from late fall to early spring.)
There are caveats galore, of course.
We’re not talking extreme Arctic air, but rather what would be fairly seasonable for mid-winter, 20s lows and 40s highs on the dry days. It would be just as easy to get a 35-degree rain or some kind of wintry mix as it would be a solid snowfall. Elevation-dependent snowfall, where the ridges turn white and the valleys stay wet, is also possible.
And it could be that we go through this colder spell without getting a low-pressure system to move in the right manner to spread significant precipitation across our region.
But the odds with this kind of pattern would favor that, sooner or later, we are at least flirting with a potential snow event, maybe more than once. Whether one is realized comes down to details of the atmospheric setup with each particular storm system that can’t be ascertained this far in advance.
So that is the late-inning curve ball 2020 is throwing at us.
It is of course too early to know if this will be some kind of lingering winter weirdness — possibly related to the extreme warmth of Siberia this year and the record-low ice in the Arctic Circle creating a “warm Arctic, cold continents” pattern — or if it will pass in several days and we’ll reset to the expected mild, dry La Nina winter locally.
With the sole exception of the 15-inch Dec. 9 snowstorm of 2018, the month of December has been paltry for snowfall locally in recent years. Just 1.8 inches of snow has fallen in the last eight Decembers combined, excluding 2018, at Roanoke, while 4 inches is the 109-year average snowfall for a single December.
But 2020 has not been interested in following precedents. We’ll soon see if it goes off the deep end on the snow ruler, too.
