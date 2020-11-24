Weather Journal: Odd early December pattern has potential for snow

(Winter begins Dec. 1 on the meteorological calendar, Dec. 21 on the astronomical calendar. Generally, references to “winter” in regard to snowfall in this column mean the entire cold season from late fall to early spring.)

There are caveats galore, of course.

We’re not talking extreme Arctic air, but rather what would be fairly seasonable for mid-winter, 20s lows and 40s highs on the dry days. It would be just as easy to get a 35-degree rain or some kind of wintry mix as it would be a solid snowfall. Elevation-dependent snowfall, where the ridges turn white and the valleys stay wet, is also possible.

And it could be that we go through this colder spell without getting a low-pressure system to move in the right manner to spread significant precipitation across our region.

But the odds with this kind of pattern would favor that, sooner or later, we are at least flirting with a potential snow event, maybe more than once. Whether one is realized comes down to details of the atmospheric setup with each particular storm system that can’t be ascertained this far in advance.

So that is the late-inning curve ball 2020 is throwing at us.