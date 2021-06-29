Weather Journal: Pacific Northwest heat more extreme than any Roanoke area has had

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although the weather in Seattle and Portland is usually influenced strongly by wind flow off a cold ocean to the west, inland areas to the east are quite arid, and can bake more readily than the forested landscapes of the East harboring more humid air from warm oceans to the south and east.

Humidity may make our hot days feel worse than the thermometer says, but it tends to keep the mercury in those thermometers from going as high as it might if influenced by a more arid climate.

Virginia’s all-time record high temperature was “only” 110 degrees, at Balcony Falls in Rockbridge County on July 15, 1954. Even amid the most intense heat waves of the 1930s, 1950s, 1980s and 2007 and 2012, it has not gotten higher than that anywhere in the state.

The Pacific Northwest heat wave is consistent with observations and predictions surrounding climate change that heat waves will trend toward greater intensity with time.

Climate change is sometimes wrongly described or misinterpreted as all locations being warmer at all times than they have been in the past. Due to geography and physics, heating patterns in the atmosphere are inevitably uneven.