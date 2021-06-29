Weather Journal: Pacific Northwest heat more extreme than any Roanoke area has had

Roanokers are often surprised to find out their home city averages 5 inches more rain per year than does Seattle with its soggy reputation.
Now, typically cool, damp Seattle has also recorded a higher temperature than the Star City has ever had in 109 years of weather records.
Seattle’s temperature officially hit 108 degrees Monday, beating the previous all-time record high of 104 the day before, which topped 103 from 12 years ago. Before 2009, there had only been two other 100-plus days in Seattle going back to 1945.
Roanoke’s all time-record high is 105, set on Aug. 5, 1930; July 10, 1936; and Aug. 21, 1983. In the past 38 years, that mark has only been challenged once, a 104-degree high on June 29, 2012, the day of the infamous derecho.
Seattle was not the hottest location in the Pacific Northwest during the unprecedented searing heat wave that is now relenting, at least near the coast, as cooler air off the ocean filters inland.
Portland, Oregon, shot up to a mind-boggling 116 on Monday. Before Saturday’s 108 and Sunday’s 112, Portland’s all-time record high temperature was 107 in 1981.
The normal high temperature on June 28 for Portland is 77. Translating that to Roanoke, 39 degrees above normal on the same date would produce a high temperature of 126 degrees.
Just across the border, Lytton, British Columbia, recorded the highest temperature in Canada’s recorded history at 118 degrees.
The Pacific Northwest heat wave has been unprecedented, bordering on ridiculous, but its root cause is the same as any other heat wave that has occurred historically in the U.S.: a strong high pressure system aloft with stagnant, sinking air compressing and heating, augmented by daily sunshine and dryness.
This kind of high-pressure system is often labeled a “heat dome.” It sets up somewhere across the continental United States just about every summer, but usually not over the Pacific Northwest, and almost never as intensely with such concentrated hot air.
The last three days in the Pacific Northwest are somewhat comparable to the August 19-21 heat wave of 1983, in which Roanoke recorded highs of 104, 105 and 104 on consecutive days and Blacksburg reached as high as 99. A short but sharp burst of heat occurred with high pressure building southeastward, augmented by heating, drying downslope westerly winds off the Appalachians.
Downslope flow off the Cascades contributed to some of the heating in the Northwest.
Even with a similar-strength high pressure system, our region would be hard-pressed to see temperatures as high as those that just occurred in the Pacific Northwest.
Although the weather in Seattle and Portland is usually influenced strongly by wind flow off a cold ocean to the west, inland areas to the east are quite arid, and can bake more readily than the forested landscapes of the East harboring more humid air from warm oceans to the south and east.
Humidity may make our hot days feel worse than the thermometer says, but it tends to keep the mercury in those thermometers from going as high as it might if influenced by a more arid climate.
Virginia’s all-time record high temperature was “only” 110 degrees, at Balcony Falls in Rockbridge County on July 15, 1954. Even amid the most intense heat waves of the 1930s, 1950s, 1980s and 2007 and 2012, it has not gotten higher than that anywhere in the state.
The Pacific Northwest heat wave is consistent with observations and predictions surrounding climate change that heat waves will trend toward greater intensity with time.
Climate change is sometimes wrongly described or misinterpreted as all locations being warmer at all times than they have been in the past. Due to geography and physics, heating patterns in the atmosphere are inevitably uneven.
Strong ridges of high pressure are usually paired with similarly deep troughs of low-pressure. In this case, rainy, unseasonably cool weather has settled into parts of the central and southern U.S.
Last week, our fall-like weather for a few days was largely the result of being downstream from broad high pressure bringing hot, dry weather to the Western U.S. We have since come under the influence of a lesser but still pretty strong “heat dome” high pressure system centered over New England, bringing hotter temperatures for early to mid-week, before a cold front arrives late in the week.
Locally, there has been no notable recent increase in high temperatures at or above 100 degrees, even though 12 of Roanoke’s 25 warmest summers since 1912 based on average temperature have occurred since 2000, with five of the six warmest since 2007.
Since 2000, it has reached or exceeded 100 degrees on 10 days, pretty much tracking right on the long-term average of once every two years. Triple-digit days don’t, in reality, spread out that evenly, however — 100 degrees on July 20 of last year was Roanoke’s first 100-plus reading in eight years, since four days topped 100 in 2012. There were two other 100-degree days in July 2010 and four, reaching as high as 102, in August 2007, those being the first in more than eight years.
Recent warmer summers locally have tended to be more about warmer overnight low temperatures, consistent with higher dew points swept in from warmer oceans, likely augmented by the urban nature of the Roanoke weather station site at the regional airport.
A popular meme floating around social media depicts Homer Simpson telling Bart Simpson that what he thinks is the hottest summer of his life, with a map of Western U.S. heat, will actually be the coldest summer of the rest of his life.
That’s really not the way weather patterns work. Even with overall warming globally, temperatures in given regions or localities do not sequentially increase one year to the next, as the atmospheric pattern shifts to move the ridges and troughs to different places.
The Pacific Northwest’s recent exceptional heat is not barely beating out that of last summer, but rather substantially beating out what was record-setting 12 or more years ago.
Eventually, later this summer, or next summer, or the next one, the heat dome will be parked squarely over us while the Pacific Northwest enjoys refreshing coolness from Canada.
It probably won’t be 110 in our backyard — it’s more likely we would see a morning low of 80 than 110 in the afternoon — but sooner or later it will be our turn to swelter again.
