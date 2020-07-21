Weather Journal: Persistence, not intensity, puts 2020 summer heat on verge of historic streak

Roanoke averages a single 100-degree day per year, but it doesn’t really spread out that evenly. We tend to see them in clusters, with four in 2007, two in 2011 and four in 2012, but none since, until Monday.

History leans toward us getting at least one more 100-degree day this summer now that we’ve had one — although, a second 100-degree day never happened in 1966.

Whether or not there is another 100-degree day, or even if the 90-degree streak somehow ends unexpectedly before tying or breaking the 1966 mark, there are other ways the current hot spell can make history.

Through Monday, Roanoke’s average temperature for July, the mean of both lows and highs over the first 20 days of the month, was 81.5 degrees. The warmest July on record was in 2012, at 80.8 degrees. The warmest month at any time of year on record was August 2007 at 82.1 degrees.

The July record looks likely to fall and the August 2007 all-time mark is in play.

Roanoke has only recorded 0.22 inch of rain over the first 21 days of July. Some places in the region have gotten thunderous downpours at times, but those haven’t fallen in the official gauge at the airport.