Weather Journal: Persistence, not intensity, puts 2020 summer heat on verge of historic streak

A historic streak begins with little fanfare.
Joe DiMaggio bats 1-for-4 in a 13-1 New York Yankees loss to the Chicago White Sox on a Thursday afternoon in 1941.
Similarly, there was no reason to think a 92-degree high temperature on the first day of July was the start of anything that could turn historic for Roanoke weather. Surely, a 93-degree June 23 in 1966 made Roanokers sweat, but didn’t evoke feelings of anything extraordinary starting to happen.
But here we are, with 21 uninterrupted days of 90-plus heat and another day in the 90s forecast on this Wednesday that would tie 1966 for longest unbroken string of high temperatures at or above 90 degrees in Roanoke weather history, dating to the start of official records in 1912.
And Thursday likely breaks the record.
Seemingly, only an early arriving thunderstorm over the official weather sensor at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, before it can make it to 90 degrees with no recovery back to 90 afterward, can stop the streak from tying or breaking the 1966 record of 22 days.
Just as DiMaggio needed a ninth-inning hit, a favorable ruling on what could have been a third baseman error and a pitcher ignoring a manager’s call to walk him, among other breaks, to keep his hitting streak going to a record 56 games, the current 90-degree streak limped through some days it looked like it would end.
Five of the 21 days made it only to 90 on the button.
Last Thursday, with low clouds blotting out the sun through the morning and showers dotted all around as the temperature crept upward through the 80s, it didn’t appear it would make it. But it squeaked it out.
The 1966 streak was similar, with 13 of its 22 days in the 90-92 range.
This may be why, if you’re an older resident of the Roanoke area, you don’t remember 1966 being especially hot, or if you’re a younger citizen or more recent transplant, you don’t hear exclamations about the heat wave of ’66 the way you would for eight 100-degree days in July 1977 or 105 degrees in August 1983 or the derecho-pocked dozen days of searing heat in 2012.
There have been far more intense heat waves than what we are currently experiencing. But this hot spell is poised to make history for its persistence.
Only one day in the 1966 22-day 90-plus streak made it to 100 degrees — the last one, July 14. The next day actually started its own record streak of 10 days short of 11 years when Roanoke never hit 100 degrees.
Monday’s 100-degree high temperature was Roanoke’s first since July 8, 2012, snapping a run of 8 years and 11 days without a triple-digit temperature. That is actually the third longest such gap between 100-degree days, about three weeks short of a similar stretch from 1999 to 2007.
Roanoke averages a single 100-degree day per year, but it doesn’t really spread out that evenly. We tend to see them in clusters, with four in 2007, two in 2011 and four in 2012, but none since, until Monday.
History leans toward us getting at least one more 100-degree day this summer now that we’ve had one — although, a second 100-degree day never happened in 1966.
Whether or not there is another 100-degree day, or even if the 90-degree streak somehow ends unexpectedly before tying or breaking the 1966 mark, there are other ways the current hot spell can make history.
Through Monday, Roanoke’s average temperature for July, the mean of both lows and highs over the first 20 days of the month, was 81.5 degrees. The warmest July on record was in 2012, at 80.8 degrees. The warmest month at any time of year on record was August 2007 at 82.1 degrees.
The July record looks likely to fall and the August 2007 all-time mark is in play.
Roanoke has only recorded 0.22 inch of rain over the first 21 days of July. Some places in the region have gotten thunderous downpours at times, but those haven’t fallen in the official gauge at the airport.
The first half of 2020 was Roanoke’s rainiest on record with over 35 inches, but this has a shot at being the driest July on record if a quarter-inch of rain doesn’t fall over the last third of the month.
The cause of the hot, dry first three weeks of July is a broad area of high pressure that has expanded through the atmosphere 2 to 6 miles up over much of the central and eastern United States.
Often called a “heat dome,” this is a common feature of a summer weather pattern over North America, its breadth, intensity and location varying from year to year.
Warm air aloft slowly sinks toward the surface under the high pressure, compressing and heating as it does. The sinking air and warm air “capping” convection aloft also discourages the development of widespread rainfall, though some scattered storms do manage to pop up almost daily with heat and humidity trapped underneath.
The problem is that once the heat dome gets locked in place, it’s hard to move, with stagnant midsummer upper-air flow.
There is little evidence in the extended outlook that there will be a major break from this hot weather pattern, although disturbances and cold fronts may chew into it just enough from time to time for increased thunderstorm chances and, occasionally, a brief influx of somewhat cooler, drier air.
This weekend may provide such an opportunity, when highs are expected to fall back nearer to 90 than 100. Daily thunderstorm chances will increase in the days before that.
Climatologists project that the frequency and intensity of extreme heat will continue to increase as carbon dioxide from human industrial activities traps more solar heating in the atmosphere.
Locally, thus far, such warming has not manifested in a dramatic rise in afternoon summer high temperatures, as the sparsity of 100-degree readings in the last three decades partly exemplifies, but overnight low temperatures have noticeably warmed in the summer.
Morning low temperatures have averaged 70.1 degrees over the first 20 days of July at Roanoke. If that average remains above 70, it would be only the third such month, joining July 2012 (70.7) and August 2007 (70.6) with an average daily low temperature 70 or above.
The 10 warmest summers for average low temperature at Roanoke and 15 of the top 20 have happened since 2000.
Global warming has sometimes been compared to steroid use in baseball, meaning that already extreme patterns that develop naturally will be enhanced, just as powerful hitters who can already hammer 50 home runs without steroids hit 70 of them with steroids.
A streak like the current one, however, hinges more on whether a few particular days at one temperature sensor fall out at 89 or 90 than what is happening with continental or global weather patterns.
It’s not how many 450-foot homers he can hit, but whether or not DiMaggio’s blooper falls into the grass in the second game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
