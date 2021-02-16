Weather Journal: Prepare for another big wave of icy precipitation on Thursday

Winter has dropped its mother lode into the central U.S with a historic deep freeze and deep snow. We’ve missed that, but winter is set to throw the kitchen sink of precipitation types at us, yet again, on Thursday.
A winter storm watch has been posted for Thursday for the Roanoke and New River valleys, all of the region east of Interstate 77, with a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain expected, trending more toward the icy forms of precipitation than the fluffy ones as the storm continues.
This comes on the heels of Saturday’s ice storm that knocked power out for more than a quarter of a million utility customers across the southern half of Virginia, with more than 90% of five Southside counties and more than 75% of Floyd County losing power. Thousands still remain without power in these areas — it’s a race to see if power can be restored before the next wave of icy precipitation occurs.
Thursday’s storm has the potential for an even broader impact across the state, with longer-lasting precipitation and somewhat colder temperatures than Saturday’s storm. If most of the precipitation ends up as freezing rain, a similar or even greater loss of electricity affecting even more localities could occur.
A somewhat colder scenario with more sleet and snow or a somewhat warmer scenario with an earlier rise above freezing could lessen the ice storm. For now, it appears that much of the state, from the Roanoke and New River valleys east through the Piedmont into Central Virginia, is treading the dangerous middle, with another widespread ice storm likely.
Our region is going to be spared the extreme cold that has dropped some temperatures below zero as far south as Texas, and we are also on the wrong side of the upper-air flow between that mass of Arctic air and warm high pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast to experience the piles of powdery snow the central U.S. is experiencing.
But a piece of the Arctic cold is being forced southward down the east side of the Appalachians by high pressure over Canada, and that chill will become trapped against the mountains in a frequently occurring process known as “cold-air damming.” It also set up late last week to turn last Thursday’s rain into wintry mix and held into Saturday for the ice storm.
The cold-air damming will be timed to meet a new surge of moisture, lifted ahead of a low-pressure system following a similar track northeastward to our west as the one that brought a snowstorm early in the week form Texas to the Great Lakes — in fact, much of that region will experience a second snowstorm.
Cold air may be deep enough at first for precipitation to start as snow, though sleet will become more dominant as warmer air sneaks in aloft, melting snow before it refreezes into ice pellets on the way down. Combined snow and sleet may accumulate 1 to 4 inches, closer to the 4 where it can snow longer, mainly north of Roanoke.
As the warm air deepens aloft, the cold air near the surface will get narrower, and precipitation will have less time to freeze into ice pellets before hitting the surface. That is when freezing rain, which is rain freezing on surfaces at and near the ground, will take over.
Ice accretion of 1/4 inch or more causes damage to trees and tree limbs and is generally the point at which we move from sporadic power outages to numerous ones. That level of ice is expected across the region on Thursday — unless more of the precipitation falls as snow and sleet than expected, or the warmer air changes precipitation to rain earlier, or moisture flow is much weaker than anticipated.
The urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley skipped out on most of Saturday’s ice, and got little snow in two other events (Jan. 28 and Feb. 7) that covered most of the rest of the region, but will be unlikely to entirely miss Thursday’s storm as temperatures are expected to be a little colder, in other upper 20s to near 30 to start, rather than right at the freezing mark.
Temperatures may eventually warm to 33 or 34 in some areas, mainly lower elevations, by late in the day Thursday, but by then much of the precipitation will have already fallen, though some will continue into Thursday night as well.
While there remain some uncertainties about precipitation types and amounts, impactful wintry precipitation is likely across our region on Thursday, and everyone should be prepared for slick roads and possible power outages.
Beyond this, the Arctic air bubble in the central U.S. will moderate quickly this weekend into next week, the extreme Arctic chill likely spent for the 2020-21 winter in the United States.
We will see some moderation of temperatures next week, but there is as yet no sign of a lengthy warmup on the horizon. The 2020-21 winter has produced neither long periods of extreme chill nor springlike warmth, mostly sticking to fairly typical 30s and 40s with frequent periods of cold rain, wet snow or mixed precipitation.
There will be more cold fronts and wet storm systems beyond this week. Deep down we all know that Thursday isn’t the caboose for winter weather this season and we’ll probably be on the edge of multiple precipitation types even into March.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at . Follow him on Twitter .