Weather Journal: Prepare for another big wave of icy precipitation on Thursday

Our region is going to be spared the extreme cold that has dropped some temperatures below zero as far south as Texas, and we are also on the wrong side of the upper-air flow between that mass of Arctic air and warm high pressure off the Southeast U.S. coast to experience the piles of powdery snow the central U.S. is experiencing.

But a piece of the Arctic cold is being forced southward down the east side of the Appalachians by high pressure over Canada, and that chill will become trapped against the mountains in a frequently occurring process known as “cold-air damming.” It also set up late last week to turn last Thursday’s rain into wintry mix and held into Saturday for the ice storm.

The cold-air damming will be timed to meet a new surge of moisture, lifted ahead of a low-pressure system following a similar track northeastward to our west as the one that brought a snowstorm early in the week form Texas to the Great Lakes — in fact, much of that region will experience a second snowstorm.

Cold air may be deep enough at first for precipitation to start as snow, though sleet will become more dominant as warmer air sneaks in aloft, melting snow before it refreezes into ice pellets on the way down. Combined snow and sleet may accumulate 1 to 4 inches, closer to the 4 where it can snow longer, mainly north of Roanoke.