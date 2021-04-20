Weather Journal: Protect your tender outdoor plants on Thursday and Friday mornings

You didn't really think it would get warm in April and just stay warm, did you?
A strong cold front will move across the region Wednesday, and gusty winds from the northwest will bring back a taste of winter.
Some snow showers are possible in the mountains west of Roanoke, maybe even a few flakes bleeding into the New River Valley, as those northwest winds lift moisture over the Appalachians and temperatures fall on Wednesday.
But the real issue will be the potential for frost and freeze conditions interfering with spring growth on Thursday and Friday mornings.
Temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s are not unprecedented in our region three weeks deep into April, but enough is blooming, budding and greening that it could be problematic. Your tender outdoor vegetation will likely need some protective care.
A freeze watch has already been issued for Wednesday night into Thursday morning for areas west of Roanoke. Expect further freeze watches or warnings or frost advisories farther east by Friday morning.
Thursday morning may hold on to enough breezes to keep widespread frost from forming, but Friday morning will likely be calmer, and clear.
Under those kind of prime conditions, in which warmth radiates away from the ground and moisture can condense without wind to stir it, frost can develop at ground level and on cold surfaces when air temperatures measured 6 feet above ground are in the mid- to upper 30s, so staying a little above the freezing mark may not ward off frost Friday morning.
Since 1912, Roanoke has averaged April 12 for its latest temperature at or below 32 in the spring. It may not quite get to freezing in Roanoke, officially, late this week. As it stands now, April 3 is the last freeze date of spring 2021.
Last year, it never got to or below 32 after March 8, the earliest spring last-freeze date on record for the Star City. May 10, however, fell to 33, one degree from what would have been the second latest last-freeze day on record. Roanoke's latest freeze in spring was a low of 31 on May 11, 1966. That record was almost supplanted by 11 days when it dropped to 33 on May 22, 2002.
Since 1893, Blacksburg has averaged April 30 for its last freeze of spring, but had its last freeze on May 11 last year and as late as May 15 as recently as 2013. Blacksburg's last-freeze date has ranged from April 6 in 2015 to June 11 in 1972.
Temperatures have taken a bit of a cool turn for about a week. It may be easy to forget that Roanoke experienced back-to-back days of 80s for highs on April 7 and 8, hitting 85 on the second of those two days, more in line with what is normal for late June.
An upper-air pattern has developed favoring high pressure pressing warmth into the western Pacific and Alaska and downstream northwest flow from Canada bringing colder air into the eastern United States. There is also blocking high pressure over the northern latitudes near Greenland that keeps colder air suppressed southward.
This pattern will slowly modify over the next couple of weeks, but another cold front is due this weekend to bring showers by Saturday. It does not appear that the air behind this front will be quite as cold as what we are about to experience late this week.
A couple of cold mornings in April will be soon be in the rear-view mirror. Soon enough, we'll be sweating and talking about heat index.
