Weather Journal: Protect your tender outdoor plants on Thursday and Friday mornings

Since 1912, Roanoke has averaged April 12 for its latest temperature at or below 32 in the spring. It may not quite get to freezing in Roanoke, officially, late this week. As it stands now, April 3 is the last freeze date of spring 2021.

Last year, it never got to or below 32 after March 8, the earliest spring last-freeze date on record for the Star City. May 10, however, fell to 33, one degree from what would have been the second latest last-freeze day on record. Roanoke's latest freeze in spring was a low of 31 on May 11, 1966. That record was almost supplanted by 11 days when it dropped to 33 on May 22, 2002.

Since 1893, Blacksburg has averaged April 30 for its last freeze of spring, but had its last freeze on May 11 last year and as late as May 15 as recently as 2013. Blacksburg's last-freeze date has ranged from April 6 in 2015 to June 11 in 1972.

Temperatures have taken a bit of a cool turn for about a week. It may be easy to forget that Roanoke experienced back-to-back days of 80s for highs on April 7 and 8, hitting 85 on the second of those two days, more in line with what is normal for late June.