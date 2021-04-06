Weather Journal: Pulaski tornado 10 years ago destroyed homes, busted myths – but no one died

On that April day 10 years ago, sunshine, warmth and humidity made some ground east and northeast against the cooler air, with high temperatures pushing into the 70s in southern parts of the New River Valley while Roanoke was stuck in the 50s most of the day.

“This front marked a significant change in the moisture with dew points in the 40s to the north of the boundary and dew points in the 60s to the south,” Hysell said.

Along such a sharp boundary, air aloft tends to start rotating horizontally. This rotation can become vertical if thunderstorm updrafts develop to tilt it.

An upper-level impulse, a swirl of colder air high in the atmosphere, approaching from the west helped fire thunderstorms over West Virginia as colder air moved over warm, moist air at the surface.

One storm moving along that boundary between warm and cool developed extreme rotation, tightening and reaching the surface in Pulaski and Draper. The tight rotation was noticed on Doppler radar, and a tornado warning was issued just before the tornado touched down.