Weather Journal: Rain was needed, but we're still pretty dry

Blacksburg’s weekend total was similar to Roanoke’s, 1.12 inches from Friday to Sunday for 2.88 inches total for the month and 9.05 for the season — roughly among the top third for driest May and driest spring going back to 1893.

Some locations around the Roanoke and New River valleys that happened to get under a stronger storm on Friday or underneath bands of moderate rain for longer on Saturday got even more than the official gauges did.

But many across the state got less, too. Areas along I-81 and the Blue Ridge were in the best flow of moisture much of Friday and Saturday.

Danville, for instance, finished its driest May on record, with only 0.63 inch of rain for the month, beating out 0.80 inch from 80 years ago. Danville got just two-tenths of an inch Friday to Sunday.

So when the new Drought Monitor map is issued Thursday, based on data through Tuesday, it might not show much reduction in the yellow “abnormally dry” category across the state even in areas that got a fair amount of rain.

There is likely more rain on the way, though, as a low-pressure trough and cold front approach for late week, with moisture rebuilding in the atmosphere on southerly to southwesterly winds ahead of it.