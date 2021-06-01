Weather Journal: Rain was needed, but we're still pretty dry

No sooner had almost all of Virginia been colored yellow on the U.S. Drought Monitor map than some persistent showers came to make that color run at least a little bit.
It won’t wash it all off, though.
Yellow signifies “abnormally dry” conditions on the Drought Monitor, the earliest stage of a potential developing drought. It expanded from a third of the state to over 90% of the state between the May 20 and May 27 issuances of the map, with some beige “moderate drought” added in a small part of southeast Virginia.
An approaching cold front and then moisture overrunning a cooler air mass banked against the mountains resulted in 1.11 inches of rain for Roanoke on Friday and Saturday. That was the greatest two-day rainfall the Star City has had since exactly an inch more — 2.11 inches — fell on Jan. 25 and 26.
With another 0.09 early Sunday, it was enough to lift May from being the second driest on record to 22nd driest going back through 110 years of Roanoke official weather records, with 1.93 total, still almost 2.5 inches below normal for the month. Similarly, spring as a season (March-April-May in meteorological records) moved from being fifth driest with just 5.77 inches of rain total to tied for 16th driest at 6.88 inches.
Blacksburg’s weekend total was similar to Roanoke’s, 1.12 inches from Friday to Sunday for 2.88 inches total for the month and 9.05 for the season — roughly among the top third for driest May and driest spring going back to 1893.
Some locations around the Roanoke and New River valleys that happened to get under a stronger storm on Friday or underneath bands of moderate rain for longer on Saturday got even more than the official gauges did.
But many across the state got less, too. Areas along I-81 and the Blue Ridge were in the best flow of moisture much of Friday and Saturday.
Danville, for instance, finished its driest May on record, with only 0.63 inch of rain for the month, beating out 0.80 inch from 80 years ago. Danville got just two-tenths of an inch Friday to Sunday.
So when the new Drought Monitor map is issued Thursday, based on data through Tuesday, it might not show much reduction in the yellow “abnormally dry” category across the state even in areas that got a fair amount of rain.
There is likely more rain on the way, though, as a low-pressure trough and cold front approach for late week, with moisture rebuilding in the atmosphere on southerly to southwesterly winds ahead of it.
Thursday has the possibility of fairly widespread showers — almost everybody gets some rain, but some get a lot — as well as a few strong to severe thunderstorms.
The front may hang up and serve as a focusing mechanism for showers and storms into the weekend, with sticky days in the 80s and peekaboo sunshine.
Trends in the first half of June point to high pressure building to our north, which may lead to an early-season heat wave from the Upper Midwest across the Great Lakes into the Northeast.
We’ll be on the south rim of this high, so the heat might not be exceptional here, and some moisture might get trapped for periods of showers and storms.
Things are still a little drier than they need to be, even with recent rain, but it doesn’t appear at this point that we’re headed into an extreme drought, at least yet.
