Weather Journal: Real winter is back after two-year absence

Full-bore winter returned region-wide after a two-year absence on Sunday.
Now it appears that true winter will make several encores in days ahead with colder temperatures than we have seen consistently in at least two years and, possibly, more rounds of snow that keep this season on track to be a fairly normal one for snowfall.
Roanoke's 5 inches of snow late Saturday into Sunday was the first snowfall of more than 2 inches in the Star City since Feb. 20, 2019, and the largest since 15 inches fell on Dec. 9, 2018. The Star City's high temperature of 32 degrees marked the first day it had failed to get above freezing since Jan. 21, 2019 — a stretch of 740 days that is the longest on record between days entirely at or below the freezing mark since the start of official local data in 1912.
The 2020-21 winter, before this past weekend, had provided several marginal snow and wintry mix episodes with streaky, uneven accumulation patterns across the Roanoke and New River valleys and borderline temperatures that typically rose above freezing quickly.
Winter kept hinting, even providing a white Christmas for Roanoke and a couple of medium-sized snows for the higher terrain to the west and southwest, but it never could quite break through for everyone around until the past few days,
This winter's predecessor in 2019-20 was almost entirely absent — Roanoke's fourth-lowest seasonal snow total with 1.6 inches, the first winter in 29 years with no single snowfall of 2 inches or greater, the first winter with complete data on record to have no days with a high temperature at or below 32, the second warmest season minimum temperature at 17 degrees, the third greatest number of days with lows above 32 at 51, etc.
It was not just a Roanoke thing. Lynchburg experienced its first measurable snowfall of any amount in almost two years late Wednesday into Thursday, 2.1 inches that broke a record 690-day snowless streak going back to March 8, 2019, then got 5.2 inches more over the weekend.
For many areas east and southeast of Roanoke, Thursday's snowfall was the first significant one of the season, and many locations west and southwest of Roanoke still had snow on the ground from that storm when Sunday's came. That one was a paltry 0.6 inch for Roanoke officially, though some other parts of the Roanoke Valley away from downtown and Interstate 581 got 1 to 3 inches.
Blacksburg's 5.1 inches of snow this past weekend was more than it got all of last winter — 4.9 inches total, at least the ninth least snowy winter since 1893, and probably higher ranked than that, since five of the winters with less recorded snowfall have considerable missing data.
Each winter storm setup has details unique to its occurrence, but there are broad templates that cover many of the winter storm types that we see.
The weekend storm fit firmly into a "Miller B" setup, which occurs when an inland low pressure system approaching from the west can't entirely move through a high pressure system pumping cold air southward, transferring its energy to a new low-pressure system just off the East Coast.
The high pressure pressing cold air southward, banking against the Appalachians in a process known as "cold air damming," was a very critical part of Sunday's winter storm in our region.
Without that occurring to the level it did, a low-pressure system approaching from the west lifting warmer, moist air northward would have resulted in just some brief wintry mix changing to a cold rain. There was some concern among forecasters right up to the last minute that sleet and freezing rain would overwhelm snow and reduce accumulations.
Miller B storms have had mixed results in our region historically, owing to variations in the strength of cold-air damming, the level of moisture lifted northward from the Gulf of Mexico, and the exact location of the inland low and the new one triggered offshore. Some have simply skipped us with precipitation and others have had much more freezing rain, sleet and rain farther northward than this one provided.
Our biggest winter storms are usually of a Miller A nature, in which a low-pressure system develops along the Gulf Coast and rides northward up the length of the East Coast. These winter storm setups are named for 1940s weather researcher J.E. Miller, by the way.
Overrunning storms, with a low moving eastward across the South sweeping abundant moisture northward over cold air, are also often more robust with Southwest Virginia snowfall than Miller Bs, with many 6-12-inch snows in our history and the 12-18-inch storm of Dec. 9, 2018.
After a briefly somewhat milder period that may push the temperature near 50 in some places by Friday, serious Arctic air is headed southward for the weekend into next week. There could be some single-digit lows a few mornings and likely more subfreezing daytime highs over the next 10 days or so.
Strong high pressure expanding from central Canada into the eastern U.S. will press the Arctic air southward, arriving behind a weekend cold front.
Also, storm systems will continue to skirt the southern and eastern edge of the Arctic air on occasion, posing at least the chance for additional snowfall. This coming Super Bowl Sunday and around the middle of next week are two possible windows for winter storms, or a least a brush of wintry precipitation, to occur in our region.
It's difficult to say yet if the groundhog is right about six weeks of winter ahead, but at least two or three weeks appears to be a strong bet.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.