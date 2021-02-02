Weather Journal: Real winter is back after two-year absence

Full-bore winter returned region-wide after a two-year absence on Sunday.

Now it appears that true winter will make several encores in days ahead with colder temperatures than we have seen consistently in at least two years and, possibly, more rounds of snow that keep this season on track to be a fairly normal one for snowfall.

Roanoke's 5 inches of snow late Saturday into Sunday was the first snowfall of more than 2 inches in the Star City since Feb. 20, 2019, and the largest since 15 inches fell on Dec. 9, 2018. The Star City's high temperature of 32 degrees marked the first day it had failed to get above freezing since Jan. 21, 2019 — a stretch of 740 days that is the longest on record between days entirely at or below the freezing mark since the start of official local data in 1912.

The 2020-21 winter, before this past weekend, had provided several marginal snow and wintry mix episodes with streaky, uneven accumulation patterns across the Roanoke and New River valleys and borderline temperatures that typically rose above freezing quickly.

Winter kept hinting, even providing a white Christmas for Roanoke and a couple of medium-sized snows for the higher terrain to the west and southwest, but it never could quite break through for everyone around until the past few days,