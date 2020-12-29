Weather Journal: Record-breaking rainfall defined 2020 in Roanoke-area weather

Contrary to the saying, it didn't always pour when it rained in 2020, but yet it rained more than it ever has in any other year.
Through Tuesday, 62.65 inches of rain had fallen on Roanoke. That's two-tenths more than fell just two years ago in 2018, the first year on record to top 60 inches of annual rainfall since the start of official weather records in 1912.
Ironically, in a year that started with one of the most meager winters on record for snowfall, will end as the warmest year on record locally, and featured a record streak of 90-degree high temperatures, the 2018 rainfall record was surpassed as rain changed to snow on Christmas Eve, providing the first white Christmas in 10 years for the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Appropriately, 2020 will go out with another soaking rain on New Year's Eve that will add to Roanoke's record total and likely push Blacksburg, with 59.48 inches for the year, above 60 inches for only the second time on record since 1893. Coincidentally, the flu pandemic year of 1918 was Blacksburg's other 60-plus-inch rainfall year, topping 65 inches according to a recently expanded record database.
Frequent, persistent and record-setting bouts of sogginess are the top weather story for 2020 in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Despite all that rain, there were no periods of widespread, catastrophic flooding akin to what our region saw in November 1985, or even that of two years ago, with its May cloudbursts and extensive October flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Michael.
Rivers rose out of their banks, some roads flooded, a few mountain mudslides happened and a few homes took on water, but not on the scale of what our region has suffered in many past years.
The rain tended to come more gradually over longer periods of time than in some of those infamous flood years.
The May 18-22 "raindemic" best exemplified the pace of rain in 2020, and played a large part in vaulting the year toward its record run. An upper-level low became stalled just southwest of our region during that time, the first of three similar "cut-off" lows separated from the fast-moving jet stream flow of air aloft that would affect our region in May and June.
During those five days, as southeasterly flow continuously banked moisture against the mountains, 9 1/4 inches of rain fell on Roanoke, including the first time ever that more than 2 inches of rain fell on three consecutive calendar days. But rainfall rates never exceeded a third of an inch in any single hour, and were mostly a tenth of an inch or less per hour. Rainfall of an inch or more an hour is common in our more severe flooding episodes.
May finished as the wettest on record with 11.44 inches at Roanoke, following the sixth-wettest April with 5.84 inches and preceding the seventh-wettest June with 7.72 inches. Getting 25 inches of rain in just those three months charted the year toward its record-setting total.
Besides the three cut-off upper-level lows, it was also a big year for Atlantic tropical activity, with a record 30 named storms, necessitating a deep run into the Greek alphabet once the hurricane name list ran out. The remnants of seven of those storms — Bertha, Isaias, Laura, Sally, Beta, Delta and Eta — passed over or near our region.
While once-Category 4 Laura nearly dried up entirely before it got to us and Bertha and Isaias really soaked only part of our region, the four latter storms dumped widespread 1-3-inch rainfall totals with a few heavier amounts in the fall. However, the systems moved through quickly, limiting flooding.
But 2020 will go down in the record books for its rain, and having come just two years after the last wettest year on record, raises flags on whether wetter weather is more than just a brief anomaly but, rather, a consequence of long-term climate change. Coming years will determine the depth of this recent wet local trend.
Other top weather stories of 2020 for the Roanoke and New River valleys:
Warmest year on record
Roanoke's average temperature of 59.7 degrees is warmer than any on record other than 1931, with was also 59.7 degrees but sometimes not recognized in lists because of 18 missing days of data. The next years on the list are 2012 and 2019, averaging 59.5, and six of the 10 warmest have occurred since 2007.
As with several previous years, warmer nights appear to be driving the trend more than hotter days. The average daily low temperature of 49.9 smashed the previous record of 49.2 set just a year prior, and 16 of Roanoke's 20 warmest years by average daily low temperature have occurred since 2002. The year's average daily high temperature of 69.5 barely cracks the 20 warmest — no year since 2000 is higher than 10th-warmest for daily high temperatures.
A consistent trend to warmer nights could point both to urban heat island warming — heat retained by buildings and asphalt near the official weather instrument site at the airport, having increased since the growth of commercial property in the late 20th century — and higher dew points related to advection off warmer oceans linked to global warming.
Blacksburg has not shown the trend to the same intensity, as 2020 ranks only 22nd-warmest since 1893 at 53.9 degrees. Daily low temperatures have been on a gradual climb since the 1970s, with 2020 ranking as ninth-warmest at 43.1 degrees
Record 90-degree streak
July brought the end to a 54-year-old record of consecutive 90-degree days, as Roanoke reached or exceeded the 90-degree mark on 29 consecutive days, beating the previous record of 22 from 1966. It was nearly a perfect run of 90-plus temperatures through July, as only July 30 failed to reach 90, coming up a degree short at 89.
Daily heat was not record-setting, only 90-92 on 15 of the 29 days and no daily record highs set. July 20 did reach 100, Roanoke's first triple-digit temperature in eight years. The heat also did not last much past July — only 17 days hit 90 in other months, happening for the last time on Sept. 3, a week earlier than normal for the last 90-degree day.
Botetourt County tornado
The weather event that might have generated the most buzz in 2020 was the highly visible tornado Aug. 1 just west of Fincastle. This was not the typical brief spin-up hidden in rain that passes for a tornado in our region, but rather an obvious funnel or cone emerging from a well-structured supercell, staying on the ground for several minutes. Multitudes of people saw the Kansas-quality tornado, many posting to social media. The best part about the tornado: It injured no one, damaged no buildings and caused no power outages, its fury limited to downed trees.
Almost snowless winter
If it wasn't for Jan. 7, the 2019-20 winter would have joined 1918-19 and 1919-20 in the elite club of snowless winters at Roanoke. But 1.6 inches on that day kept the winter from being a shutout. No additional measurable snow the rest of the winter or early spring left 2019-20 as the fourth least snowy cold season on record, the first winter in 29 years to not have a single snowfall of at least 2 inches.
It wasn't much snowier in the New River Valley, with a grand total of 4.9 inches at Blacksburg, the ninth least total on record since 1893.
The 2020-21 winter is already snowier at both locations just a month in — 1.9 inches at Roanoke and 5.8 at Blacksburg. Which brings us to …
White Christmas
Cold air caught just enough Christmas Eve rain for a little over an inch of snow in Roanoke and 2 to 6 inches in the counties to the west and southwest. The snow ended shortly after midnight Christmas morning, though snow showers continued off and on in some areas throughout the day on Christmas.
Given all the trials and travails of 2020, perhaps even those inclined not to enjoy snow could find it in their hearts to have a little joy over the Roanoke and New River valleys' first white Christmas in 10 years.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.