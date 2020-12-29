Weather Journal: Record-breaking rainfall defined 2020 in Roanoke-area weather

Contrary to the saying, it didn't always pour when it rained in 2020, but yet it rained more than it ever has in any other year.

Through Tuesday, 62.65 inches of rain had fallen on Roanoke. That's two-tenths more than fell just two years ago in 2018, the first year on record to top 60 inches of annual rainfall since the start of official weather records in 1912.

Ironically, in a year that started with one of the most meager winters on record for snowfall, will end as the warmest year on record locally, and featured a record streak of 90-degree high temperatures, the 2018 rainfall record was surpassed as rain changed to snow on Christmas Eve, providing the first white Christmas in 10 years for the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Appropriately, 2020 will go out with another soaking rain on New Year's Eve that will add to Roanoke's record total and likely push Blacksburg, with 59.48 inches for the year, above 60 inches for only the second time on record since 1893. Coincidentally, the flu pandemic year of 1918 was Blacksburg's other 60-plus-inch rainfall year, topping 65 inches according to a recently expanded record database.

Frequent, persistent and record-setting bouts of sogginess are the top weather story for 2020 in the Roanoke and New River valleys.