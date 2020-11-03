Weather Journal: Record longest above-freezing streak hinges on one day, one degree

Just one degree on one day has had a profound impact on Roanoke’s all-time weather records.
Through Tuesday, it has been 240 days since the last freezing temperature at Roanoke. That is the longest such streak on record, going back to 1912, beating 238 from 2012. But it all hinges on a 33-degree low on May 10.
A mild winter was followed by a tardy spring cold spell in our region, resulting in a widespread frost and freeze episode 10 days deep into May.
The official federal weather station at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, however, barely dodged the 32-degree freezing mark, falling to 34 on May 9 and 33 on May 10.
This prevented Roanoke from joining Richmond and some other Virginia locations in making a bizarre statistical flip from having the earliest last-freeze date of spring on record to one of the latest. Roanoke’s last-freeze date of spring 2020 remained March 8.
Early this week, despite a sharp Arctic cold front brought blustery winds, freezing temperatures and even some Sunday evening snow flurries to many locations in our region, Roanoke failed to reach the freezing mark, dipping no lower than 36 on Monday.
So the record streak continues at 240 days, and will grow, with another all-time record also in jeopardy.
The weather pattern is shifting to favor dominant high pressure over the eastern U.S. that appears likely to become lodged for much of November, deflecting most cold fronts and storm systems away from the region. Cold weather, and storminess involving snow, heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, will be contained primarily west of the Mississippi River.
For our region, a lengthy period of warmer than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions — if a late-spawned Greek-letter hurricane doesn’t intervene — is afoot
Nothing beyond about 10 days can ever been seen with more than the faintest of clarity in local weather, but it certainly would not be inconceivable given the intensity of this atmospheric pattern to get nearly to Thanksgiving without it getting to 32 or below at Roanoke.
Roanoke’s latest date of its first freeze in fall is Nov. 19, set in 2002. It is well within reason that 2020 could, incredibly, set Roanoke’s records for both earliest last freeze of spring and latest first freeze in fall.
Though these dates vary greatly year to year, spring last-freeze dates have been generally been shifting earlier, on average, over decades, while autumn first-freeze dates have been shifting later.
Over the past 20 years, Roanoke’s average date of last spring freeze has been April 1, and its average date of first fall freeze has been Oct. 29.
Over the entire period of record going back to 1912, the average date of the last spring freeze is April 12 and the average date of the first fall freeze has been Oct. 23. So the two most recent decades are 11 days earlier in spring and almost a week later in fall than the average over 109 years for the terminal freezes of the growing season at Roanoke.
Blacksburg’s dates have shifted in the same direction, but at different rates than Roanoke’s. Blacksburg’s average first-freeze date in autumn is almost two weeks later in the past 20 years (Oct. 21) than over the entire period of record going back to 1893 (Oct. 8). But its average last-freeze date in spring has moved just five days, from April 30 for the entire period of record to April 25 in the last 20 years.
Similar shifts in spring and fall freeze dates observed at many locations across the U.S. have largely been attributed to the effects of global climate change resulting from excess heat being trapped by carbon dioxide that has been increased by human industrial activities.
But there are other, more local factors involved as well.
The urban nature of Roanoke certainly has a buoying effect on overnight low temperatures compared to the surrounding countryside, as concrete and asphalt hold in more heat and release it more slowly than vegetation and soil. This is even more the case since the commercial development around the airport area began in earnest in the 1980s, when remaining pastures and fields became parking lots and buildings instead.
The Roanoke Valley also has geographic factors involving the position of mountain ridges to the west. Westerly wind trajectories blow down the mountain slopes into the valley, compressing and warming as they do. This can mitigate Arctic air masses moving in from the northwest and intensify warmer air masses moving in from the southwest.
It might seem logical that a long period of non-freezing days would precede a mild winter without much snowfall, but this really hasn’t been the case.
The year that set the previous record for longest streak of above-freezing days, 2012, and the year with the latest first-freeze date in fall, 2002, were each followed by winters with near-normal to above normal snowfall in the 18-25-inch range.
2009 got no lower than 32 on the button before Dec. 5. Just a degree warmer on a few days, and it could have easily had the longest above-freezing streak at 258 days — followed by a winter that dumped more than 40 inches of snow at Roanoke and 50 inches at Blacksburg.
So, while a degree can make all the difference in some long-term records, don’t read too much into it as a predictor of future weather.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
