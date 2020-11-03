Weather Journal: Record longest above-freezing streak hinges on one day, one degree

For our region, a lengthy period of warmer than normal temperatures and mostly dry conditions — if a late-spawned Greek-letter hurricane doesn’t intervene — is afoot

Nothing beyond about 10 days can ever been seen with more than the faintest of clarity in local weather, but it certainly would not be inconceivable given the intensity of this atmospheric pattern to get nearly to Thanksgiving without it getting to 32 or below at Roanoke.

Roanoke’s latest date of its first freeze in fall is Nov. 19, set in 2002. It is well within reason that 2020 could, incredibly, set Roanoke’s records for both earliest last freeze of spring and latest first freeze in fall.

Though these dates vary greatly year to year, spring last-freeze dates have been generally been shifting earlier, on average, over decades, while autumn first-freeze dates have been shifting later.

Over the past 20 years, Roanoke’s average date of last spring freeze has been April 1, and its average date of first fall freeze has been Oct. 29.