Weather Journal: Roanoke keeps slipping into the edge of some small snows

As a year of masks and closures related to a worldwide contagion rolled into a new one a little more than a century ago, Roanoke was beginning a climatic streak that still hasn’t been matched.

It never snowed enough to cover the ground, even a tenth of an inch, in the 1918-19 winter, as much of the eastern U.S. experienced what is still one of the warmest and least snowy winters on record.

It was not nearly as warm or snowless across the eastern U.S. in the following 1919-20 winter. But Roanoke missed that season’s snows, too, both to the east and west, and went without measurable snow again. There were 1,072 consecutive days without measurable snow, ending dramatically with a 20-inch plop on Jan. 10, 1921 — still Roanoke’s record for most snowfall on a single calendar day going back to 1912.

As another year of masks and closures related to a worldwide contagion has slipped into another in 2021, the margin by which Roanoke has avoided going without measurable snow through the 2019-20 winter and into the first half of meteorological winter in 2020-21 is extremely thin.

(For clarification, the Spanish flu of 1918 and current COVID-19 pandemic are mentioned as coincidental markers of time, not an attempt to link the state of particular local winters with the spread of viruses.)