Weather Journal: Roanoke keeps slipping into the edge of some small snows

As a year of masks and closures related to a worldwide contagion rolled into a new one a little more than a century ago, Roanoke was beginning a climatic streak that still hasn’t been matched.
It never snowed enough to cover the ground, even a tenth of an inch, in the 1918-19 winter, as much of the eastern U.S. experienced what is still one of the warmest and least snowy winters on record.
It was not nearly as warm or snowless across the eastern U.S. in the following 1919-20 winter. But Roanoke missed that season’s snows, too, both to the east and west, and went without measurable snow again. There were 1,072 consecutive days without measurable snow, ending dramatically with a 20-inch plop on Jan. 10, 1921 — still Roanoke’s record for most snowfall on a single calendar day going back to 1912.
As another year of masks and closures related to a worldwide contagion has slipped into another in 2021, the margin by which Roanoke has avoided going without measurable snow through the 2019-20 winter and into the first half of meteorological winter in 2020-21 is extremely thin.
(For clarification, the Spanish flu of 1918 and current COVID-19 pandemic are mentioned as coincidental markers of time, not an attempt to link the state of particular local winters with the spread of viruses.)
Our situation has basically come down to being in the northeast fringe of three snow events — Jan. 7, 2020; Dec. 24-25, 2020; and this past Friday — that managed to drop an inch or a little more on the Star City, heavier amounts to the west and southwest, but very little or nothing to the north and east.
Lynchburg, an hour’s drive east, is currently in a 675-day streak without measurable snowfall, apparently its longest on record. (Some data pointing to 2000-03 is obviously inaccurate, as there were at least three regionwide small to medium snows that affected Lynchburg in the 2000-01 and 2001-02 winters.)
Lynchburg’s long snowlessness is reminiscent of Roanoke’s just over a century ago — a first snowless winter with widespread warmth, where everywhere else around was also missing the snow, and a second one not so mild or snowless on a large-scale basis but, thus far, boiling down to narrow misfires on the particular local weather setups.
The first was a result of the broad overview, the second came down to the small print.
This winter, of course, is not over yet by a long shot, and patterns ahead suggest continued atmospheric setups that will pose the occasional chance of snowfall.
After a milder break this week, a strong cold front will bring renewed cold air by the weekend, and down the road even colder air from the North Pole region may set up shop as warming aloft over the pole splits the polar vortex and pushes a piece of it southward.
Meanwhile, a storm track over the southern U.S. will continue to deliver occasional storm systems, any of which could have the potential for a more widespread and significant winter storm than what we have seen so far.
But of course, there is no guarantee that this will happen, even once. A low that dumps snow deep in the heart of Texas, as happened Sunday, is often a very favorable location to develop into a winter storm for our region, but the pieces needed to do so were out of place and it blew over us Monday with meek bands of mostly light snow and drizzle.
Probably, in the coming weeks, there will be one or more winter storms that spread a healthy blanket of snow across our entire region, ending Lynchburg’s snowless streak, adding to Roanoke’s still meager total (but already bigger than last winter) of almost 3 inches and perhaps making it a memorable winter of frequent snowfalls in the parts of the New River Valley and along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke, where some places are already in the double digits for seasonal snowfall.
But not certainly. Even if the large-scale pattern is there, the quirks in the short-term, regional setups make all the difference.
Roanoke snow lovers love to exclaim how their valley somehow always misses the snow. It simply hasn’t been true in these couple of winters when it easily could have been.
If you live in Roanoke and like snow, feel blessed that you have been included in the little snows that have happened, and there is some reason to hope for more and bigger in the weeks ahead.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.