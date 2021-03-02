Weather Journal: Some welcome dryness to break up long-term sogginess

On a more medium time scale, it is important to note that just because it is soggy now and has been soggy in recent years, that does not mean it will be every year from now on. We are only 20 years removed from some of the most extreme drought our region has seen, with 2001 finishing almost as far below normal in rainfall as 2020 did above it.

Remember the cracked mud 20 feet below the water level at Carvins Cove and water restrictions in the Roanoke Valley? That last happened the same year as 9/11. It’s not really recent anymore, but it’s not ancient history.

Large-scale weather patterns and climatic oscillations can, do and will shift, and there will be a year in the not-too-distant future that we’ll wish we could have spread out 10 or 15 inches from 2018 or 2020 into the current year to moisten dry ground and vegetation.

But in the short term, we could use some significantly drier weather in the weeks and months ahead — but don’t read that as “let’s have a drought.” It would do no good for area food producers to suddenly go from muddy fields to very little rain at all for months.

Reservoirs, rivers and water tables aren’t going to dry up anytime soon, but it is amazing how quickly drought impacts develop with agriculture and wildfires even a few weeks after extremely wet conditions.