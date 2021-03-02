Weather Journal: Some welcome dryness to break up long-term sogginess

2020 was Roanoke’s rainiest year on record — and 2021 is already outpacing it through the first two months.
Just over 8 ½ inches of rain — 8.56, including an inch of liquid from melted snow and sleet — has fallen in the first two months of 2021, topping 7.34 inches at the same time a year ago, nearly 3 inches above normal, and ranked as the 15th wettest first two months in the past 110 years at Roanoke.
This is also the most precipitation Roanoke has had in the first two months of any year since 2013, also a wet year with just over 53 inches by the end. 2020 produced a record 62.65 inches of rain, more than 20 inches above the Star City’s annual norm of 41.75 inches, and topping the record 62.45 inches that fell just two years before in 2018.
But there is some good news for those hoping for something drier. The next seven to 10 days or so look to be dominated by high pressure, a bit cold at first, then warmer into next week. If storm systems Wednesday and Saturday stay mostly south of us as expected, there may be very little to no precipitation during this entire period.
We’re not late enough on the calendar to rule out snow, and a robust severe weather season may be setting up for the South that could bleed into our region at times. But for now, some days just without gloomy clouds, shrouding fog and drippy rain would be welcome by almost everyone.
The most rain for any January-February period on record came in 1998, with almost 16 inches — 15.97. That winter featured a very strong El Nino in the Pacific, when much warmer than normal sea-surface temperatures near the equator fueled a robust southern branch of the jet stream that continually fed wet storm systems across the South.
Which brings us to something unique about this winter: So much rain fell despite it being a La Nina winter, the opposite of El Nino with cooler than normal sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific.
La Nina winters tend to tilt a bit to the mild and dry side, locally. This winter ended up essentially normal in temperature, but became Roanoke’s wettest La Nina winter dating at least back to 1950, with 12.19 inches of rain December to February, topping 11.81 inches in 1983-84 and lesser amounts in 23 others.
Precipitation has not been overwhelming at any given time, but it has been frequent. This winter featured seemingly constant periods of cold rain, wintry mix and wet snow, as weak to medium-strength storm systems ejected eastward, often near our latitude, putting us on the boundary between wintry precipitation types and milder rain.
The broad global climate angle to recent wetness is that generally warmer oceans and often warmer atmospheric patterns can transfer deeper moisture more northward and more inland in the cooler seasons than has been noted historically. It is fairly common to see weather service offices noting all-time record precipitable water values — the moisture density available in the air for precipitation — for the late and early parts of calendar years.
On a more medium time scale, it is important to note that just because it is soggy now and has been soggy in recent years, that does not mean it will be every year from now on. We are only 20 years removed from some of the most extreme drought our region has seen, with 2001 finishing almost as far below normal in rainfall as 2020 did above it.
Remember the cracked mud 20 feet below the water level at Carvins Cove and water restrictions in the Roanoke Valley? That last happened the same year as 9/11. It’s not really recent anymore, but it’s not ancient history.
Large-scale weather patterns and climatic oscillations can, do and will shift, and there will be a year in the not-too-distant future that we’ll wish we could have spread out 10 or 15 inches from 2018 or 2020 into the current year to moisten dry ground and vegetation.
But in the short term, we could use some significantly drier weather in the weeks and months ahead — but don’t read that as “let’s have a drought.” It would do no good for area food producers to suddenly go from muddy fields to very little rain at all for months.
Reservoirs, rivers and water tables aren’t going to dry up anytime soon, but it is amazing how quickly drought impacts develop with agriculture and wildfires even a few weeks after extremely wet conditions.
Coming in a little below normal in rainfall most of this spring and summer, but not drastically so, would probably be a welcome trend for almost all of us.
The next several days may try to start that trend, though it’s hard to say if it will stick for the longer run.
Let spring showers be showers again, not soakers.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
