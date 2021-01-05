Weather Journal: Storm systems ahead pose snow chances, starting Friday

Some elements of this pattern have been in evidence since early December, a month that gave us a minor snow event on Dec. 7, an icy episode that was skimpy with expected snow on Dec. 16, and a memorable Christmas Eve rain-changing-to-snow setup that provided a bit more of a white Christmas to the Roanoke and New River valleys than was anticipated.

But the positioning of features is becoming even more textbook, in a way that may push storm systems that have been tracking to the northwest of us, providing mostly soaking rain, more to the south and east, putting our region on the cold side more often.

For now, the cold air involved is not extreme, but rather seasonable to a bit below normal with each reinforcing cold front.

If and when it snows, it probably won't stay on the ground for days, but often will start melting as soon as it stops falling.

The coldest air remains on the far side of the globe in Siberia and hasn't really been tapped yet. With time, this pattern may be able to transport more of that into the central and eastern U.S. by late in the month or early February.

It also appears, at least as this point, as if the pattern favors frequent minor to medium storm systems for our region rather than large, powerful winter storms.