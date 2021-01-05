Weather Journal: Storm systems ahead pose snow chances, starting Friday

The 2019-20 winter featured long stretches of mild weather and few storm systems with even a hint of a chance of snow. But this winter is a different animal.
A weather pattern is setting up that, while not overly cold, will likely provide frequent chances of at least some wintry precipitation, starting with a chance of snow on Friday morning.
On Friday, a wave of low-pressure at the surface and aloft passing just south of our region may be able to sweep just enough moisture into air just cold enough for a period of snowfall.
At this writing on Tuesday, there remains uncertainty about how far north this snowfall will extend and how much might accumulate, with model solutions ranging from snow staying south of Interstate 40 in North Carolina all the way to spreading well north of Interstate 64 in Virginia. Much depends on the interplay with an upper-level low over southeast Canada — if it will be strong enough to bump the storm track more to the south.
But however this one turns out, it is not the only duck on the pond. Another similar system arrives around Monday, and likely every few days after that through the middle and latter part of the month. The effect of each on our region will depend on the atmospheric specifics at the time.
The overall pattern is setting up to be a pretty classic one for wintry precipitation threats in our region, with high pressure building over the far northern latitudes to force colder air and the storm track southward.
Some elements of this pattern have been in evidence since early December, a month that gave us a minor snow event on Dec. 7, an icy episode that was skimpy with expected snow on Dec. 16, and a memorable Christmas Eve rain-changing-to-snow setup that provided a bit more of a white Christmas to the Roanoke and New River valleys than was anticipated.
But the positioning of features is becoming even more textbook, in a way that may push storm systems that have been tracking to the northwest of us, providing mostly soaking rain, more to the south and east, putting our region on the cold side more often.
For now, the cold air involved is not extreme, but rather seasonable to a bit below normal with each reinforcing cold front.
If and when it snows, it probably won't stay on the ground for days, but often will start melting as soon as it stops falling.
The coldest air remains on the far side of the globe in Siberia and hasn't really been tapped yet. With time, this pattern may be able to transport more of that into the central and eastern U.S. by late in the month or early February.
It also appears, at least as this point, as if the pattern favors frequent minor to medium storm systems for our region rather than large, powerful winter storms.
This means a few inches of a snow at a time is on the table, not a foot, with a wide variance in outcomes possible. Seemingly similar systems could provide a minor snow, cold rain, wintry mix or even occasionally a 4-6-inch type snowfall based on subtleties in the atmospheric setup for each one.
Of course there is always a chance that one system will find a briefly favorable setup for a larger snow event.
The high-end scenario for what is to come is that we have several snow events between now and the end of January, possibly beyond, totaling 20 inches or more. The low-end scenario is several close brushes, near misses and wintry mix or cold rain episodes, totaling only a couple inches of snow. The final result probably ends up in between those extremes.
But there will be chances, which there sure weren't many of last winter.
