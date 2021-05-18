Weather Journal: Summerlike heat arrives for weekend

1941, incidentally, didn’t have an especially hot summer, near the middle of the pack of summers going back to the start of official Roanoke weather records in 1912.

Which drives home a point: The earliness or lateness of the first 90-degree day doesn’t have much to do with how hot or not hot the summer will be.

We didn’t have the first 90-degree day in Roanoke until June 3 last year, but it was still the third warmest summer on record with a record run of 29 straight 90-plus days in July.

Being “right on time” for the first 90-degree day of the year but yet more than 10 degrees above normal for the date may seem like contradictory concepts, but it makes more sense broken down mathematically.

The average date of the first 90-degree high temperature is a statistically very different thing than the first date that has an average high of 90 degrees.

In the first case, that is averaging out over a century of first 90-degree dates for each year, usually when a single day or two makes it to 90. For Roanoke, where the period of record goes back to 1912, the date of the first 90-degree day ranges from March 19 in 1945 to July 15 in 1979.