Weather Journal: Summerlike heat arrives for weekend

Averaging out more than a century of data, the date this column publishes — Wednesday, May 19 — is when we should expect the first 90-degree high temperature of the year in Roanoke.
It’s only going to be a couple or three days late.
The atmospheric pattern over North America is in the midst of a flip-flop, with high pressure building a heat dome over the eastern U.S., replacing last week’s chilly southward dip of the jet stream.
This will bring summerlike temperatures to our region, barely more than a week later than some spots in Southwest Virginia saw scattered frost and even snow.
Roanoke has not hit 90 thus far in 2021, coming up a couple degrees short on April 27 and 28. But it will probably hit 90 this weekend, possibly as early as Friday, continuing into early next week as sunny, dry days are expected underneath the stagnant high pressure dome.
Blacksburg/Christiansburg and other similar elevations above 2,000 feet probably will make only the mid 80s, still plenty warm for mid- to late May.
With lows in the 60s, these temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. They won’t be records, however, which for Roanoke generally run in the upper 90s, many of them set in 1941, which had unusual heat both before and after the typical summer months, with runs of record highs still unsurpassed these last 80 years in both May and October.
1941, incidentally, didn’t have an especially hot summer, near the middle of the pack of summers going back to the start of official Roanoke weather records in 1912.
Which drives home a point: The earliness or lateness of the first 90-degree day doesn’t have much to do with how hot or not hot the summer will be.
We didn’t have the first 90-degree day in Roanoke until June 3 last year, but it was still the third warmest summer on record with a record run of 29 straight 90-plus days in July.
Being “right on time” for the first 90-degree day of the year but yet more than 10 degrees above normal for the date may seem like contradictory concepts, but it makes more sense broken down mathematically.
The average date of the first 90-degree high temperature is a statistically very different thing than the first date that has an average high of 90 degrees.
In the first case, that is averaging out over a century of first 90-degree dates for each year, usually when a single day or two makes it to 90. For Roanoke, where the period of record goes back to 1912, the date of the first 90-degree day ranges from March 19 in 1945 to July 15 in 1979.
In the second case, that would be when adding up all the high temperatures for a particular date, and dividing by the number of years involved, would equal or exceed 90. Practically speaking, it requires approximately half of the same dates across 109 years to have reached 90 or higher.
That day never comes for Roanoke. There is not a single date on the calendar when the average high temperature is 90 degrees.
Both using the new 1991-2020-based climate normal and the entire period of record going back to 1912, Roanoke’s average daily high temperature peaks at 88 degrees in mid-July. No more than about 40% of those hottest mid-July dates have had highs at or above 90.
The 88 peak in the newest set of normals actually recovers a degree lost in the expiring 1981-2010 normal range, when the summer’s highest temperature dipped slightly to 87, though most everything else involving temperature nudged upward from the previous 1971-2000 data set.
Summer highs on a whole have not shown much movement locally over recent decades, in frequency or intensity of hottest readings. Seasonal and annual gains in average temperature, likely linked to both global climate change and increased urbanization around the weather station site, have come mostly from warmer overnight low temperatures, especially in summer.
But it’s not summer yet, it’s still spring.
This heat spike is part of an overall shift in the weather pattern that’s also bringing cooler and wetter weather to parts of the western U.S, and setting up several days of severe storms in the central U.S., about where it’s supposed to be in mid-May.
Over time the heat dome may erode some from the northwest, with cold fronts punching into it with showers and storms, and may become a little bit “dirty” with moisture getting stuck inside it for more of a sticky, occasionally stormy pattern than a purely dry one.
At first, though, there will be little or no rain as the mercury soars, continuing what has been a relatively dry spring, about 3 inches below normal in the Roanoke area after a record wet 2020 and a pretty soggy winter. We may teeter on the brink of low-intensity drought after the next several days of heat and dryness.
So, in one statistical sense, this week’s push toward 90 is right on time, and in another, it’s several degrees abnormal. It gives us no window into what summer will be like, and it may exacerbate developing dryness.
But it will give a summer preview to those who appreciate hotter temperatures and sunshine. Enjoy it while it lasts, if you’re into that.
Whether it is merely a summer preview or an early start to a long, hot, dry summer is not known yet.
