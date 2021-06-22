Weather Journal: Upper air pattern keeping heat waves at bay, locally, for now

We sometimes refer to the weather being a “roller coaster” when temperatures roll between warm and cold quickly.

In summer, the hills and spills on the thermometer are usually not as extreme as they are in other seasons, but an atmospheric pattern somewhat resembling a roller coaster may keep extreme heat away from our region as we start moving into summer in earnest.

After a sticky and hot Monday, you will notice it being cooler and much less humid on this Wednesday continuing into Thursday. High temperatures may not reach 80 even in the Roanoke Valley on Wednesday, and Thursday will be just a couple of degrees warmer. Both mornings will start out in the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of our region.

This same thing happened last week as well — there were some 30s lows late last week in outlying valleys west of Roanoke — and it may repeat next week.

Normal temperatures for late June, based on the 1991-2020 period, are mid- to upper 80s highs and mid 60s lows for Roanoke, lower 80s highs and lower 60s lows for Blacksburg.