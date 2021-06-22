Weather Journal: Upper air pattern keeping heat waves at bay, locally, for now

We sometimes refer to the weather being a “roller coaster” when temperatures roll between warm and cold quickly.
In summer, the hills and spills on the thermometer are usually not as extreme as they are in other seasons, but an atmospheric pattern somewhat resembling a roller coaster may keep extreme heat away from our region as we start moving into summer in earnest.
After a sticky and hot Monday, you will notice it being cooler and much less humid on this Wednesday continuing into Thursday. High temperatures may not reach 80 even in the Roanoke Valley on Wednesday, and Thursday will be just a couple of degrees warmer. Both mornings will start out in the upper 40s to mid 50s across much of our region.
This same thing happened last week as well — there were some 30s lows late last week in outlying valleys west of Roanoke — and it may repeat next week.
Normal temperatures for late June, based on the 1991-2020 period, are mid- to upper 80s highs and mid 60s lows for Roanoke, lower 80s highs and lower 60s lows for Blacksburg.
We’ll gradually get warmer and stickier again toward the weekend, but definitely not a run of extreme heat. Several days in a row reaching the 90s or challenging the 100-degree mark do not appear likely at least though the Fourth of July and possibly longer.
The atmospheric pattern that has developed in June, and appears likely to continue into at least early July, places a large dome of high pressure across the western U.S., with a complementary trough or southward dig in the jet stream over the eastern U.S.
Think of a roller coaster climbing to a very high point before taking a precipitous drop. That’s sort of what the upper-air pattern has been like over the United States.
In the Western states, underneath the “heat dome,” record high temperatures and extreme drought have developed.
But that same high has been influencing a northwest flow that has pushed cold fronts across the Midwest and East, short-circuiting the warmups that happen in between, such as Monday’s heat spike.
The eastern trough has also allowed some showery periods that have helped ease long-term dryness.
On last Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor map, much of the region from Roanoke eastward had moved from moderate drought back to just "abnormally dry," and some areas along the western edge of the state had been trimmed out of dryness altogether.
Tuesday's rain with the latest cold front continued easing the dryness in many areas, though a little too late to register on the next Drought Monitor map to be issued Thursday.
It is of course too early to say that the entirety of July or the rest of summer will be like this, with cool air from Canada periodically disrupting the heat, but it appears likely at this point that the coming July will not be a repeat of the last one, when Roanoke set a record streak of 29 days with highs at or above 90.
Last July was not really an extremely hot period — no daily record highs and only one day reaching 100 at Roanoke — but it was persistent with lower-mid-90s highs and sticky nights in the 70s.
If the Bermuda high off the East Coast builds westward more expansively, or hot high pressure in the West begins elongating or relocating toward us, we will see a more persistently hot pattern develop.
Until that happens, if it does, enjoy the occasional cooler mornings and not-so-hot afternoons while they last.
