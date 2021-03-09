Weather Journal: Urban heat island intervenes in some snow and ice setups

Roanoke snow lovers groaned about that one, but few complained on Feb. 13, when it was able to get to 33 degrees very early in the day in the city and thwart a would-be ice storm that knocked 75% of Floyd County and a few thousand others in parts of the New River Valley without power.

Before we go on, it should be noted that lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley got tree-coating ice on Dec. 16, a surprisingly white Christmas, a little more than seemed likely on the fringe of the Jan. 8 light snow, exactly what was forecast on Jan. 30-31 with a regionwide 4-7-inch plop, and a nasty sleety-slushy-icy muck on its streets as expected Feb. 18.

So it doesn’t always work out that the city is some kind of magical bubble protected from wintry precipitation. There isn’t always a “Roanoke snow hole.”

But there is a bubble that is often at work, and it appears to be more than just elevation-related. Valley locations can actually hold freezing temperatures longer in some cold-air damming setups, but this seems rarely to be the case for Roanoke city areas in a borderline-temperature wintry precipitation episode.