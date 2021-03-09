Weather Journal: Urban heat island intervenes in some snow and ice setups

Residents of the Roanoke Valley know that you don’t have to drive all the way to Blacksburg or Bent Mountain to see a vast difference in how some winter storms play out.
A cold rain or non-sticking “white rain” snowfall downtown near the Market Square or the Roanoke River can be several inches of snow or tree-sagging ice on Peakwood Drive in South Roanoke or Hunting Hills in southwest Roanoke County or up by the Star on Mill Mountain.
This happened repeatedly this winter, playing havoc with the local details of forecasts in a season featuring frequent borderline-temperature precipitation events.
Dec. 7 was the first clue to the kind of winter it would be, when a pretty tree-limb-tracing light snow at my house didn’t accumulate at all in the deepest parts of the valley 400 feet lower. Similarly, Jan. 28 brought 2-3 inches in the higher elevations rimming the valley to the south, but not even an inch along Interstate 581.
The big winter whiffs for the urban lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley came Feb. 7 and Feb. 13.
On Feb. 7, a forecast 3-6 inches of snow was interrupted by a dry slot over the Blue Ridge and slower surface cooling than expected, resulting in almost no accumulation in much of the lower elevations of Roanoke city while the forecast 3-6 inches did fall west of town and some of the higher elevations rimming the city got at least an inch or two.
Roanoke snow lovers groaned about that one, but few complained on Feb. 13, when it was able to get to 33 degrees very early in the day in the city and thwart a would-be ice storm that knocked 75% of Floyd County and a few thousand others in parts of the New River Valley without power.
Before we go on, it should be noted that lower elevations of the Roanoke Valley got tree-coating ice on Dec. 16, a surprisingly white Christmas, a little more than seemed likely on the fringe of the Jan. 8 light snow, exactly what was forecast on Jan. 30-31 with a regionwide 4-7-inch plop, and a nasty sleety-slushy-icy muck on its streets as expected Feb. 18.
So it doesn’t always work out that the city is some kind of magical bubble protected from wintry precipitation. There isn’t always a “Roanoke snow hole.”
But there is a bubble that is often at work, and it appears to be more than just elevation-related. Valley locations can actually hold freezing temperatures longer in some cold-air damming setups, but this seems rarely to be the case for Roanoke city areas in a borderline-temperature wintry precipitation episode.
A likely culprit making a critical degree or two difference in these situations is urban heat island warming, in which the building materials of roads and structures hold in warmth from solar radiation longer and only slowly lose it while the air generally cools with nighttime or precipitation.
We’ve discussed several times before the role urban heat island warming may play in the significantly higher overnight low temperatures Roanoke has experienced in summer over the past few decades.
This gets us to a common myth, with opposing levels of acceptance, expressed both by those of a more activist mindset regarding global warming and by extreme skeptics: that urban heat island warming is an effort to explain warming temperatures in a different manner than atmospheric carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.
Urban heat islands are local in nature, while greenhouse gases are global. They are separate issues, except to the extent that one can enhance the other — i.e., city landscapes warming to create more heat that can be trapped by greenhouse gases, or that heat trapped by greenhouse gases can enhance local temperatures for more urban heat island warming.
In Roanoke’s case, the rise in overnight low temperatures in the warmer months far exceeds that observed in most surrounding less urban areas, which have also shown some tendency to rise in recent decades. So that additional intensity and the timing with commercial growth around the thermometer site at the airport likely points to an urban heat island effect that enhances the larger scale warming that is occurring.
Back to winter. Just a little latent heat kept in by the cityscape may be cheating Roanoke Valley residents below about 1,200 feet in elevation out of a few inches of snow and a couple of icy days each winter.
Roanoke’s urban heat island has been the subject of two different intensive studies involving mobile instruments in recent years. It is a real phenomenon that may be enhanced by the bowl-shaped terrain.
As for winter weather forecasting, one difficulty is that Roanoke, Salem (also urban and largely near Roanoke River elevation) and Roanoke County are practically one entity for winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, unlike with severe thunderstorm warnings that can better specify localities.
Catawba, Bent Mountain and the riverside at Wasena Park all end up together in the same advisory or warning. The text of advisories and warnings may contain more specific information about expected amounts related to elevation and location, but this often gets lost behind the blue or pink color covering all three locations on a map.
Those of us in weather communication will have to be more cognizant of those times when the city heat bubble might interfere in a snow or ice situation, without being overly dismissive of the times when it does slip to the freezing mark even on Campbell Avenue.
