Weather Journal: Warm updrafts beget jagged ice chunks

Hail requires strong updrafts to form. Those updrafts are only found in thunderstorm convection, warm, moist air at the surface rising into below-freezing air aloft.

Strong updrafts carry raindrops into the cold air, freezing them into hailstones. As the hailstones fall, they may get lifted again and again by the updrafts, adding new layers of ice as they do. This is why a hailstone cut open will often have an onion-like appearance of concentric rings.

The size and density of hail is dependent on how strong and persistent the updrafts are, and also on how low the freezing level is in the skies above.

A lower freezing level means it's easier for updrafts to carry raindrops upward to freeze and already-formed hailstones into cold air to gain new layers, which can increase the size and/or the amount of hail that reaches the ground.

Strong, persistent updrafts are more capable of lifting already formed hailstones repeatedly and higher into the air. The most persistent strong updrafts occur with supercell thunderstorms, those with a rotating updraft that can be maintained or re-energized for hours.