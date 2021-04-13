Weather Journal: Warm updrafts beget jagged ice chunks

Oh, hail.
Wind damage is the most common output of severe thunderstorms in our region, and tornadoes garner the most publicity. But there is no more helpless feeling than hearing hail pinging off metal or shingles outside and knowing there isn't much you can do about it.
Last Friday, hail up to quarter-sized poured in such copious amounts in parts of Floyd County that it piled up like snowfall, even drifting more than a foot deep in a few spots.
Similarly, Carroll County was pounded by large, jagged hailstones on March 27, causing damage to some automobiles in the Hillsville area.
Parts of southwest Roanoke County were nailed by a similar hailstorm on Aug. 1, 2018. Mobile fly-by-night firms set up shop in the Roanoke area for weeks afterward to fix dented vehicles. You'll probably see some of the same around Floyd soon.
Like many severe thunderstorm effects, large hail is streaky, often causing extreme impact in narrow zones while those a mile or two away may not realize anything so damaging occurred nearby.
It can seem counterintuitive for large chunks of ice to fall, and even accumulate, on a steamy spring or summer day. But extremely cold temperatures are always only a few miles above us, even on the hottest summer day.
Hail requires strong updrafts to form. Those updrafts are only found in thunderstorm convection, warm, moist air at the surface rising into below-freezing air aloft.
Strong updrafts carry raindrops into the cold air, freezing them into hailstones. As the hailstones fall, they may get lifted again and again by the updrafts, adding new layers of ice as they do. This is why a hailstone cut open will often have an onion-like appearance of concentric rings.
The size and density of hail is dependent on how strong and persistent the updrafts are, and also on how low the freezing level is in the skies above.
A lower freezing level means it's easier for updrafts to carry raindrops upward to freeze and already-formed hailstones into cold air to gain new layers, which can increase the size and/or the amount of hail that reaches the ground.
Strong, persistent updrafts are more capable of lifting already formed hailstones repeatedly and higher into the air. The most persistent strong updrafts occur with supercell thunderstorms, those with a rotating updraft that can be maintained or re-energized for hours.
Most thunderstorms we have, especially on hot summer days, are pulse storms — they go up and then they come down. There may be some hail when the storm finally collapses, but it's usually brief and not very big.
Supercell storms have updrafts that keep lifting raindrops into the higher, colder parts of the atmosphere. Hail often reaches quarter- to golfball-sized, and in the most intense storms, can be baseball- or softball-sized.
The recent storms in Floyd and Carroll counties were supercells, with prolonged rotating updrafts lifting raindrops high into the atmosphere until they got too heavy and fell as jagged, 1-inch or larger ice chunks in some cases.
Supercells develop as changing winds in various layers of the atmosphere spin an updraft, as warm, moist air rises into colder air aloft. Under some conditions, supercells spit out damaging downbursts of wind or even spawn tornadoes. In these recent cases, hail was the primary issue.
Blessedly for our region, as with many types of inclement weather, hail in large chunks or copious amounts is a peculiarity, not a commonality. There's a reason you'll see many car lots in west Texas with a giant shed to park their vehicles under.
