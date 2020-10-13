Weather Journal: Wettest year to date probably won't be wettest at end

But it hasn’t been anything like 2018, when Cave Spring and Lynchburg were inundated by cloudbursts and hurricane-charged downpours entered some homes south of Roanoke in September and October.

Much of this year’s excess was due to a pair of multi-day rain episodes triggered by “cut-off” low-pressure systems spinning in place, one in May and one in June. These systems rarely provided extremely heavy rain, but rather, lengthy periods of light to moderate rain with brief periods of heavy rain, focused narrowly on our region like a fire hose, piling up the puddles.

More than 15 inches of this year’s total to date came from these two events. Without those, it would be pretty close to a normal rainfall year at this point.

If there were a betting line for the rest of 2020 with regard to rainfall in our region, it would favor 2020 not keeping the pace of 2018, and probably not becoming Roanoke’s second year on record to top 60 inches.

El Nino was established in the 2018 fall and winter. The warming of equatorial Pacific waters tends to spur an active southern branch of the jet stream that brings wet systems out of the Pacific and across the South, scooping abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture northward.