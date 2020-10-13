Weather Journal: Wettest year to date probably won't be wettest at end

History repeated itself this weekend. Very recent history.
Two years ago, remnants of Hurricane Michael pummeled the region with torrential rain, in a year already full of heavy rain events.
Roanoke’s total rainfall for 2018 topped 50 inches on Oct. 11, the earliest date on record it had ever reached that level, going back to the start of official weather data in 1912.
On Sunday, the 50-inch mark for 2020 was breached, on Oct. 11 once again, as occasional rain from the remnants of Hurricane Delta pushed it over the mark.
Through Oct. 12, 2020 actually stands a third of an inch above 2018 for rainfall to date, with 50.39 inches compared to 50.06 inches two years ago. 2018 ended up as Roanoke’s wettest year on record with 62.45 inches.
The intermittent, mostly light to moderate rain from Delta’s remnants this weekend, totaling 1.75 inches, is emblematic of the different path to a record rainfall pace this year has followed compared to 2018.
2018 was a year of destructive floods in the region, with periods of torrential rain in May and August through October.
2020, despite having a slightly higher rain total at least at the Roanoke gauge, has not had the same kind of destructive flooding or thunderous downpours. It’s not been entirely without damage — a chunk of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Clearbrook to Bent Mountain is still closed, as peak fall foliage season approaches, due to damage in May.
But it hasn’t been anything like 2018, when Cave Spring and Lynchburg were inundated by cloudbursts and hurricane-charged downpours entered some homes south of Roanoke in September and October.
Much of this year’s excess was due to a pair of multi-day rain episodes triggered by “cut-off” low-pressure systems spinning in place, one in May and one in June. These systems rarely provided extremely heavy rain, but rather, lengthy periods of light to moderate rain with brief periods of heavy rain, focused narrowly on our region like a fire hose, piling up the puddles.
More than 15 inches of this year’s total to date came from these two events. Without those, it would be pretty close to a normal rainfall year at this point.
If there were a betting line for the rest of 2020 with regard to rainfall in our region, it would favor 2020 not keeping the pace of 2018, and probably not becoming Roanoke’s second year on record to top 60 inches.
El Nino was established in the 2018 fall and winter. The warming of equatorial Pacific waters tends to spur an active southern branch of the jet stream that brings wet systems out of the Pacific and across the South, scooping abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture northward.
After the 3.06 inches from Hurricane Michael (amounts were greater to the south with some serious flooding problems), there were six further precipitation events of an inch or more (one was actually a big snow event, 15 inches melted down to 1.28 liquid on Dec. 9) before the end of the year to help run the total over 62 inches.
Many of these were the result of juicy southern stream storm systems expected in an El Nino pattern.
But this year, El Nino’s opposite, La Nina, has developed in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.
The cool-water La Nina favors an enhanced Atlantic hurricane season, as we’ve seen occur, but generally tilts toward drier patterns in our neck of the woods in late fall and winter, outside of any tropical remnants.
The tropical season is really all that has kept this from being a really dry fall so far.
Of the 7.11 inches that has fallen in September and the first 12 days of October, 5.55 inches, or 78%, is directly attributable to the remnants of Hurricane Sally, Tropical Storm Beta and Hurricane Delta.
Without the tropical systems, it’s doubtful that there would be much rain at all, with the dominant northwest flow that has brought us periodic cold fronts, devoid of Gulf moisture, and some crisp, clear fall days, with another poised to move through by the weekend for some cold mornings and maybe high-mountain snow flurries.
It’s also very doubtful there will be anything close to the same number of wet storm systems the remainder of this year as there was in 2018. The tropical season isn’t done yet, and may yet send some soaking remnants across us, but even a prolific season like this one can’t last against the seasonal shifts.
Even if not another drop falls, 2020 would finish as the 16th wettest in 109 years of records at Roanoke.
That’s probably an outlandish possibility, even for 2020.
Weather Journal appears on Wednesdays.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!