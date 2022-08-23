Weather Journal: Where are all the predicted hurricanes? It's much too early to celebrate

So where are all these hurricanes we’re supposed to be having in the Atlantic Ocean basin this season?

After all, with even a slightly trimmed-back early August update to its seasonal forecast, the National Hurricane Center is calling for 14 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes (Category 3, 111 mph winds or greater).

And yet here we are in late August having had just three named storms for the season, none of which were hurricanes (there’s an odd footnote about this, explained later), the last being Tropical Storm Colin traipsing along the South Carolina coast on July 3.

A year ago at this time, we were already on the H storm, Tropical Storm Henri, circling around the open Atlantic. And we were two days from the formation of the I storm, Hurricane Ida, that would strike Louisiana and ultimately lead to a frightening tornado scare in Blacksburg on the last day of August.

Let’s be thankful it hasn’t been super active so far, but let’s don’t trash-talk the beast either. There’s plenty of time for the Atlantic hurricane season to emerge from its slumber and become truly monstrous.

The historic peak of the Atlantic hurricane season isn’t until late September. The Roanoke Valley’s most deadly weather event, the 1985 flood, was spawned by the inland remains of a hurricane — in November. Hugo, Hazel, Isabel, Hurricane-turned-“Superstorm” Sandy — they all occurred in late September or October.

Because so many recent seasons have had a large amount of early season activity in May through July, we have a bit of “recency bias” expecting that to be the norm.

Climatic shifts, both global and specific to the Atlantic, may be making early-season tropical activity more likely in the Atlantic basin, which also includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. But that doesn’t mean it will happen every year.

The prevailing factor in an expected busy hurricane season was the continuing La Nina, back for a third year in a row. La Nina, the irregularly recurring cooling of sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, is historically linked to busy Atlantic hurricane seasons.

That’s generally because the Pacific storm season is usually weaker in La Nina and there aren’t strong high level winds crossing Central America to shred the tops off of developing Atlantic tropical systems.

But short-term weather factors this year in the Atlantic have provided westerly wind flow aloft and large deposits of Saharan dust that have quelled development of tropical systems.

Some of the lack of hurricanes has just been luck of where and when they have developed.

Tropical Storm Alex in early June got caught up in strong southwesterly flow and ran over the Florida Peninsula at a key moment of its potential development.

The aforementioned Colin was already practically on top of the Myrtle Beach Skywheel when it tried to spin up just before Independence Day, then flopped entirely before fireworks on the Outer Banks.

(Tropical Storm Bonnie is the footnote mentioned in the second paragraph about none being hurricanes. It was never a hurricane in the Atlantic — but it crossed Central America and became a hurricane on the Pacific side, keeping its Atlantic-side name because it never lost tropical cyclone characteristics.)

Just last week, a disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico ran out of space and time to develop over warm Gulf water before coming ashore in Mexico just south of the Texas border.

But there have been some signals on long-range models that conditions more conducive to tropical development may be starting to develop.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring a couple of disturbances that have emerged off Africa churning west across the Atlantic, each given a slight chance of further development.

The Cape Verde season, in which storms develop far out in the Atlantic and track westward, is really only just beginning.

And of course, even if this tropical season defies forecasts and remains inactive, it only takes one potent hurricane crashing into a populated area to make the season an especially destructive or deadly one.

So, now, we wait to see what the Atlantic may have up its sleeves as summer gradually transitions into autumn.

Weekend downpours

Even without organized tropical activity, our region experienced some tropical-like downpours over the weekend, as dense moisture aligned ahead of a slow-moving front.

You didn’t see any downpours, you say? Yes, as is usually the case with August rains, they were streaky. Some places, especially south of Roanoke, got 2 to 4 inches of rain. A few got even a little more. But other spots outside the heaviest downpours, or the lines of storms moving over the same spot repeatedly, got less than an inch, much less in a few cases.

An intense storm with some rotation moved over Blacksburg on Sunday evening, contributing to a 1.71-inch total for the day, most of it falling in less than hour.

Roanoke got exactly an inch less than that on Sunday, at the official airport gauge. But some locations on the southern rim of the Roanoke Valley were pummeled by afternoon and evening downpours and got two or three times as much.

We have a couple days break from recent humid conditions and daily rounds of scattered storms, behind a cold front that moved through, but it will build again toward the weekend and next week.

