Weather Journal: Zeta to zip through Southwest Virginia on Thursday with heavy rainfall

The last three on the list have been soakers, but hardly torrential, with only sporadic and fairly minor flooding reported. Zeta's rapid movement gives us considerable hope that it will follow suit with this trend.

These tropical rains have actually been more beneficial than problematic for our region, making up more than 70% of the 7.72 inches of rain that has fallen at Roanoke since the start of September. Without the tropical rain events, it would be a pretty dry fall with fewer pretty leaves and much more fire danger.

Rain from Zeta will likely get this year to date back in the lead for greatest rainfall on record at Roanoke.

Through Tuesday, Roanoke has had exactly 51 inches of rain in 2020, trailing only 2018 with 51.30 inches of rain through the same date, Oct. 27. 2018, boosted by Hurricane Matthew's mid-month downpours, had 51.43 inches of rain by the end of October, on its way to a record 62.45 inches for the entire year.

It appears very likely that 2020 to date will move over 52 or 53 inches by Halloween with the rain expected from Zeta.

Once Zeta and the trailing cold front push through, more typically crisp late October weather will return to our region for Halloween weekend, with lows in the 30s and lower 40s and highs in the 50s and 60s.