Week ahead: 2020 will end the only way it knows how -- soggy

Roanoke's wettest year on record is going to end in the only fitting way it could.
Another in a series of strong low-pressure systems will track northeastward through the eastern half of the country later this week, spreading warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air ahead of it. It will track far enough northwest to preclude wintry precipitation in our region, but will instead on New Year's Eve provide the kind of soaking rain that 2020 has become known for.
On the final day of 2020, Roanoke will add to its annual record 62.65 inches of rain -- despite a somewhat drier system than expected, the previous record of 62.45 inches from just two years ago was passed about the time rain changed to snow on Christmas Eve. Blacksburg, sitting at 59.48 inches, will also likely surpass 60 inches for what is apparently only its second time on record -- the expanded Blacksburg weather records going back to 1893 show 65.56 inches of rain having fallen in 1918. Besides the coincidence of that being another major global pandemic year, the Blacksburg total is 19 inches more than Roanoke got in 1918, a seemingly unlikely margin worth a bit deeper scrutiny.
In any event, it will very likely be the first year on record that both of the major climate stations in the Roanoke and New River valleys top 60 inches in the same year.
This week seemed to have some wintry intrigue a week ago, but the storm track is pulling back farther to the west, responding to broadening low-pressure in the northern Pacific and a ridge of high pressure off the southeast U.S. coast. This will allow a generally milder and moist southwest flow over the region this week.
Before the soaking rain, it will be mostly dry this week. Temperatures will shoot well into the 50s on Monday, melting most of whatever snow may be left on the ground, then back off some Tuesday and Wednesday back to near-normal 40s highs/20s lows with the passage of a cold front. Warmth will surge by late week so that the 60s may be possible on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. A cold front will follow the rain, but it will not be as strong as the last Arctic dip that brought our coldest temperatures in two years Friday morning with many 10-15-degree lows, returning us only to near normal 40s highs/20s lows.
While seemingly wetter and a bit more frequent with cold pushes than many La Nina winters in our region, this winter so far has retained the common La Nina feature of storms tracking mostly west and northwest of our region, focusing the wintry weather more on the Ohio Valley. There seems to be some high pressure blocking in the northern latitudes that may force some cold air masses southward in weeks ahead, but it is uncertain if the storm track will be suppressed sufficiently southward for a favorable winter storm track for those rooting for snow.
Instead, the first few weeks of the new year may bring more of the rolling temperatures between a little mild and a little cold, punctuated with occasional storms systems that bring more rain but occasionally flirt with wintry precipitation. We'll see if any trends develop toward more dominant warm or cold weather in January and February.
