Week ahead: 2020 will end the only way it knows how -- soggy

Roanoke's wettest year on record is going to end in the only fitting way it could.

Another in a series of strong low-pressure systems will track northeastward through the eastern half of the country later this week, spreading warm, moist Gulf of Mexico air ahead of it. It will track far enough northwest to preclude wintry precipitation in our region, but will instead on New Year's Eve provide the kind of soaking rain that 2020 has become known for.

On the final day of 2020, Roanoke will add to its annual record 62.65 inches of rain -- despite a somewhat drier system than expected, the previous record of 62.45 inches from just two years ago was passed about the time rain changed to snow on Christmas Eve. Blacksburg, sitting at 59.48 inches, will also likely surpass 60 inches for what is apparently only its second time on record -- the expanded Blacksburg weather records going back to 1893 show 65.56 inches of rain having fallen in 1918. Besides the coincidence of that being another major global pandemic year, the Blacksburg total is 19 inches more than Roanoke got in 1918, a seemingly unlikely margin worth a bit deeper scrutiny.

In any event, it will very likely be the first year on record that both of the major climate stations in the Roanoke and New River valleys top 60 inches in the same year.