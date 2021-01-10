Week ahead: A mostly dry, milder break before weekend cold shot

Texas is having a snowstorm today -- and not the northern Panhandle that sometimes has blizzards. We're talking deep in the heart of Texas, places like Abilene and Waco and College Station, even a little into Dallas, Austin and maybe even Houston before it's over. Several inches in much of the western and central part of the state.

Often, when Texas is having wintry precipitation, that would be a sign we might be experiencing similar a couple days later. But the atmospheric pattern isn't favoring this storm strengthening or moving up the East Coast. It will be suppressed and weakened by a confluent wind flow aloft -- winds coming together -- and zip meekly south of us late Monday and early Tuesday. A brief rain or snow shower isn't out of the question, but isn't likely, and won't amount to much. This one isn't our storm.

Temperatures moderate somewhat from the seasonable cold we've had the past few days since Friday's scrape with snow -- more than a scrape in some areas south and southwest of Roanoke -- to 50s highs and 30s lows for much of mid to late week.