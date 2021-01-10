 Skip to main content
Week ahead: A mostly dry, milder break before weekend cold shot
Snow satellite pic 011021

On a clear Sunday morning, snow cover shows up on a satellite photo over Virginia, basically covering the state from the southern outskirts of Roanoke extending to the southwest. Roanoke received 1 inch of snow officially on Friday but accumulating snow did not extend much farther to the north and east, and almost all of it had melted within the city by Sunday.

Texas is having a snowstorm today -- and not the northern Panhandle that sometimes has blizzards. We're talking deep in the heart of Texas, places like Abilene and Waco and College Station, even a little into Dallas, Austin and maybe even Houston before it's over. Several inches in much of the western and central part of the state. 

Often, when Texas is having wintry precipitation, that would be a sign we might be experiencing similar a couple days later. But the atmospheric pattern isn't favoring this storm strengthening or moving up the East Coast. It will be suppressed and weakened by a confluent wind flow aloft -- winds coming together -- and zip meekly south of us late Monday and early Tuesday. A brief rain or snow shower isn't out of the question, but isn't likely, and won't amount to much. This one isn't our storm.

Temperatures moderate somewhat from the seasonable cold we've had the past few days since Friday's scrape with snow -- more than a scrape in some areas south and southwest of Roanoke -- to 50s highs and 30s lows for much of mid to late week. 

A strong Arctic cold front arrives on Friday, with reinforcing shots of Arctic air behind it. This is the southward flexing of the jet stream responding to strong blocking high pressure over the northern latitudes. By the weekend, temperatures will drop to 30s and lower 40s for highs and teens to lower 20s for lows. It may get colder than that on some days ahead into next week.

Other than mountain snow showers behind the late-week cold front, the next significant chance of widespread wintry precipitation may arrive early next week as a low moves across the southern U.S. and possibly up the East Coast. It's way too early to guess many specifics on that system, but the pattern appears to be well established by that point to deliver cold air for snow and/or ice potential. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

