Week ahead: A taste of sticky-stormy, then cooler again late week

Moisture levels will be building rapidly overnight Sunday into Monday, from bone-dry 30s dew points on Sunday to 50s-lower 60s dew points by Monday afternoon, and that will set the stage for two or three days of being a bit sticky with showers and storms.

It won't be as densely humid as we experience off and on through the summer, but it will be an early taste of "sticky-stormy" weather that we often seen in the warmer months and was quite prevalent last year. An upper-level trough is going to take a few days to move through, with some waves of upper-level energy moving through to lift the moisture, triggering periods of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, maybe some of Wednesday also.

It won't rain all the time, or even most of the time, but may be vigorous at times when it does, including a potential for a few stronger storms with hail and gusty winds. All of Virginia is in a marginal risk for severe storms on Monday, the lowest level of a 1 to 5 rating system, signaling the potential for a few severe storms but likely not large-scale coverage. Tuesday may see a sunny, warm spurt well into the 80s, so there may be more instability for stronger storms late Tuesday.

A cold front at midweek will sweep most of the thicker moisture out, with the late week much cooler with 60s highs and 40s lows again. There may be another round of showers late Thursday into Friday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

