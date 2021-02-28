Week ahead: After Monday AM, it doesn't look all that wet after all

Monday morning will have some showers blowing through, but they look to be mostly done by mid-morning, if not sooner, followed by some pretty gusty winds behind a cold front that will finally blow out the the cool, damp wedge that kept the warm air to the south this weekend. The rest of week could easily squeak by entirely dry if Wednesday's system stays to the south.

The weather week ahead in the Roanoke and New River valleys area doesn't look wet, warm or cold. Pretty average temperatures with 50s highs and 20s-30s lows most days. Sunny days are likely Tuesday and toward the end of the week into the weekend.

A low-pressure system passing to the south may bring some rain into the area on Wednesday, though there is a decent chance it stays suppressed and misses us entirely to the south. Occasionally a model run will paint a little mix or wet snow near our region with this system -- if that happens, it's likely to be mostly higher elevations with little accumulation, and it looks pretty doubtful. Worth keeping an eye on to see if there's any shift northward or a bit colder, but for now looks likely to be a quick brush of rain showers with heavier rain moving across the Deep South and off the Southeast coast.