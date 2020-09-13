Week ahead: Alternating tropical moisture and Canadian cold fronts

The defining fall atmospheric battle of the tropics vs. tundra will be in full swing this week for Southwest Virginia, with alternating effects of tropical moisture and Canadian cold fronts.

Entering the week we are still dealing with lingering moisture that initially arrived with a diffuse tropical system during the middle of last week, wedged against the mountains by high pressure to the northeast. Some sun will pop out on this Sunday, with a warm, sticky afternoon, but an approaching cold front lifting that moisture will trigger showers and thunderstorms this Sunday evening and into early Monday. Not a soaking rain for everyone, but some locally heavy downpours in the stronger storms.

That front will sweep the moisture out nicely for what looks to be "Chamber of Commerce weather" on Tuesday, with sunny skies, 70s highs, 50s lows (some 40s possible in outlying areas) and low humidity. Wednesday will be similar, with perhaps even a cooler start, but a slightly warmer afternoon. It starts getting warmer and stickier again on Thursday.