Week ahead: Another round of showers and storms late in the week

It will be a pretty typical late March week for western Virginia, with sunshine and gradually warming temperatures for the early part of the week and increasing chances of showers and storms late in the week.

The details of the late week setup, and whether that could lead to severe storms, remain to be seen. It appears likely it will be warmer than last week overall when the showers and storms occur Wednesday through Friday, so there could be more instability, but how shear and lift there will be accompanying the flow of Gulf of Mexico moisture is still unclear this far out. But it is the time of year to be mindful of that sort of thing.

Last Thursday's severe weather may have gotten a lot closer than you realized in the Roanoke and New River valleys, where storm strength was limited by a wedge of cool air trapped against the mountains. But there were tornadoes along the I-40 corridor in North Carolina, a tornado warning as close as Caswell County, N.C., right across the border from Danville, golfball-sized hail in Tazewell County west of the cool wedge, and small hail covering the ground in parts of Grayson County. The V-shaped cool-air wedge nosing down the Blue Ridge and I-81 corridor kept that the severe storms away from us.

We won't have to be concerned with storms the first couple of days this week, with 60s highs after cool mornings mostly in the 30s and 40s and no rain expected until a chance of showers late Wednesday.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

