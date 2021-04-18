Week ahead: Blustery Wednesday and frost/freeze likely by late week

Our mid-April coolness is about to take an even chillier turn at midweek.

A strong cold front arriving on Wednesday will bring an undeniable dose of winter back to our region, with blustery northwest winds and, quite possibly even some snow showers blowing over the mountains, maybe even as far as the New River Valley and the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge. When the wind finally calms and the skies clear, Thursday and Friday mornings could drop to near or below the freezing mark over much of the region.

Most of the area west of Roanoke, and more outlying areas along the Blue Ridge as well as some isolated protected valleys east of the Blue Ridge, will likely drop below freezing Thursday and/or Friday morning, with temperatures near or just above the freezing mark in the lower elevations of the Roanoke areas and most areas to the south and east. Lingering breezes may deter frost on Thursday morning, but it will probably be calmer and clear by Friday morning.

There won't be much rain this week, with a few showers possibly early Monday and again early Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Amounts will be light. There may be more rain in the coming weekend ahead of the next front, but this is still somewhat uncertain.