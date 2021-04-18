 Skip to main content
Week ahead: Blustery Wednesday and frost/freeze likely by late week
Thursday AM low

Widespread lows in the 20s and 30s are expected across the region by Thursday morning.

 National Weather Service

Our mid-April coolness is about to take an even chillier turn at midweek.

A strong cold front arriving on Wednesday will bring an undeniable dose of winter back to our region, with blustery northwest winds and, quite possibly even some snow showers blowing over the mountains, maybe even as far as the New River Valley and the higher elevations along the Blue Ridge. When the wind finally calms and the skies clear, Thursday and Friday mornings could drop to near or below the freezing mark over much of the region.

Most of the area west of Roanoke, and more outlying areas along the Blue Ridge as well as some isolated protected valleys east of the Blue Ridge, will likely drop below freezing Thursday and/or Friday morning, with temperatures near or just above the freezing mark in the lower elevations of the Roanoke areas and most areas to the south and east. Lingering breezes may deter frost on Thursday morning, but it will probably be calmer and clear by Friday morning. 

There won't be much rain this week, with a few showers possibly early Monday  and again early Wednesday ahead of the cold front. Amounts will be light. There may be more rain in the coming weekend ahead of the next front, but this is still somewhat uncertain. 

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 60s to some lower 70s, dropping back to the 50s by Thursday, but recovering into the 60s for the weekend.

Areas from Roanoke eastward are in the timeframe when frost and freeze warnings are issued, but areas to the west generally are not. Whatever the status of that, if you have tender outdoor plants, be prepared to take measures to protect them on Wednesday night/Thursday morning and again Thursday night/Friday morning.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

