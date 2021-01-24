Week ahead: Cold Monday rain, possible snow for Wednesday PM-Thursday

This week will bring two similar storm systems with surface temperatures starting out nearly the same for each, but with some significant differences in track and evolution that could make a world of variation with the results.
A low-pressure system tracking well north of us on Monday will sweep deep moisture over the region with widespread rainfall. Temperatures will generally be in the mid 30s to lower 40s in and near the Roanoke and New River valleys, so it will be a cold rain, and a few pockets of freezing rain in colder spots at higher elevations can't be ruled out as it begins, maybe even a few pecks of sleet even into some lower elevations. But for the most part it will just be rain, with amounts of 1/2 to 1 1/4 inches expected.
The next low-pressure system will take a much more southerly route, partly due to the backside influence of the first system, on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are again likely to be slightly above freezing, mid 30s to near 40, ahead of this storm system, with cold rain developing by Wednesday evening.
However, as the upper-level low tracks eastward near or just south of us with a pocket of colder air aloft, and an inland surface low transfers its energy to a developing surface low along the coast, rain will likely change to wet snow as temperatures above us cool rapidly and eventually get pulled to the surface.
It is unclear at this point if, for the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby areas, we are talking about a brief period of wet snow with minor accumulations after some cold rain or the potential for several inches. You can find, and perhaps have seen on social media, computer forecast model guidance that supports each of the outcomes.
It largely boils down to the track of the upper-level low, with a track along or south of Interstate 40 in the Carolinas more favorable for widespread, significant snow in our region than one closer to the Virginia-North Carolina line or even farther north. The strength of blocking high pressure in central and eastern Canada will be the major factor in determining the latitude of the upper low's track.
Also a factor is how rapidly low-pressure develops along the coast, which would pull colder air southward and from high in the atmosphere to the surface quickly once it deepens.
Unlike previous wintry precipitation episodes this season that tended to produce heavier snow southwest of Roanoke, the better chance of significant snow at this stage appears to be north of Roanoke, but at this point the entire region to the North Carolina line and somewhat beyond is in play for possible snowfall.
Temperatures will be near the freezing mark for any snow that occurs late Wednesday night or Thursday morning, so if there is accumulation it will be the wet, sloppy kind good for snowballs and snowmen. It will also start melting away as soon as it slackens during the day on Thursday, with the sun likely popping out by Thursday afternoon and highs pushing toward the lower 40s.
The subtleties involved with the mid-week storm are substantial and will likely lead to some margin of error right up until and even after it is precipitating Wednesday evening, but we will keep an eye on developments during the week to at least somewhat better nail down the winter storm potential.
