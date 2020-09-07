Week ahead: Cold surges to west, but summer stickiness returns for us

People in almost every state like to post memes or make declarations about how uniquely changeable they think their state's weather is. Virginians do it too. But the area that really has the best claim to having the most extreme changes in weather in the U.S. is probably the High Plains just east of the Rockies from the Dakotas and eastern Montana south toward central and eastern Colorado and the Texas-Oklahoma panhandle region. That region is about to make a literal summer-to-winter shift overnight, from near-record heat to snow. Denver hit 101 degrees on Saturday and is in the 90s on this Labor Day, but will likely get about a half-foot of snow on Tuesday.