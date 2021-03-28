Week ahead: Cooler, breezy to start, even colder by end

Tuesday afternoon is probably the best chance this week has to reach 70 degrees. Most of the week will be pretty cool -- dry and breezy early, showery in the middle, and then outright cold on a couple of mornings late in the week.

A cold front pushed through Sunday evening, bringing gusty westerly winds and finally pushing out the weekend showers and storms. There was too much rain and cloudiness early Sunday to allow much in the way of daytime warmth, so the afternoon squall line ahead of the front didn't have the intensity it potentially could have.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This is also bringing in cooler air, with 30s lows the next couple of days. Highs will rebound to the 60s in the day with sunshine, but Monday will be a bit gusty and feel cooler than that most of the day. It might scrape 70 on Tuesday, maybe.

Another cold front is headed our way for mid-week, kicking up some showers ahead of it on Wednesday. It will blow through and bring us a shot of truly cold air, with 20s lows in many places by Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, and only up into the 50s in the day.

Hopefully you haven't got too far along yet with any kind of gardening sensitive to sub-freezing temperatures -- we are still weeks away from normal last freeze and frost dates.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.