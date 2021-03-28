 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week ahead: Cooler, breezy to start, even colder by end
0 comments
top story

Week ahead: Cooler, breezy to start, even colder by end

{{featured_button_text}}
Friday AM low temperatures

By Friday morning, subfreezing temperatures will be back across the region.

 National Weather Service

Tuesday afternoon is probably the best chance this week has to reach 70 degrees. Most of the week will be pretty cool -- dry and breezy early, showery in the middle, and then outright cold on a couple of mornings late in the week.

A cold front pushed through Sunday evening, bringing gusty westerly winds and finally pushing out the weekend showers and storms. There was too much rain and cloudiness early Sunday to allow much in the way of daytime warmth, so the afternoon squall line ahead of the front didn't have the intensity it potentially could have.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This is also bringing in cooler air, with 30s lows the next couple of days. Highs will rebound to the 60s in the day with sunshine, but Monday will be a bit gusty and feel cooler than that most of the day. It might scrape 70 on Tuesday, maybe.

Another cold front is headed our way for mid-week, kicking up some showers ahead of it on Wednesday. It will blow through and bring us a shot of truly cold air, with 20s lows in many places by Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings, and only up into the 50s in the day.

Hopefully you haven't got too far along yet with any kind of gardening sensitive to sub-freezing temperatures -- we are still weeks away from normal last freeze and frost dates. 

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Journal: It's time to think about tornadoes
Weather

Weather Journal: It's time to think about tornadoes

Our region is not tornado alley by a long stretch, but does experience the occasional tornado. Tornado season has begun in the United States, with Saturday's outbreak in the Texas Panhandle and the potential for more Wednesday the South. Southwest Virginia will have some risk of severe thunderstorms on Thursday,

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert