Week ahead: Dry, warm days come back after Delta's rain; cold blast by weekend

Roanoke edged ahead of 50 inches of rain for 2020 to date at 5 p.m. on Sunday -- 50.01 inches -- with 1.40 inches total since Saturday from Hurricane Delta's remnants. This matches the earliest a year has reached 50 inches -- it did so on the same date in 2018 with the much more torrential remnants of Hurricane Michael. But after some lingering showers early Monday, it will probably be many days before this year's total gets much more added to it.

Delta has only temporarily disrupted an overall October pattern that will resume promptly upon its exit stage right. We'll be back to the sunny, dry days with warm afternoons (70s highs) and cool mornings (40s and lower 50s) through the coming work week. The fall colors will continue to come in strongly as the peak of the fall foliage steadily advances south and east and from higher elevations to lower ones.

A progression of cold fronts will continue to move across, as the dominant weather pattern continues to favor high pressure in the west and a dipping jet stream low-pressure trough in the East, which leads to front sliding southeastward from Canada, often dry or very nearly so as they do not tap the Gulf of Mexico moving from that direction.