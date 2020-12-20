Week ahead: Dynamic system brings Christmas Eve rain, wind, sharp chill-down & maybe some Christmas snow

Christmas Eve and Christmas will not lack for changeable weather.

Before then, there will be a quick Alberta clipper system on Monday night and early Tuesday that will bring a reinforcement of windy chill and possibly some snow showers, mainly in mountains west of Roanoke. Aside from the typical high country areas of West Virginia and ridgetops near the Virginia-West Virginia border that always get snow when the winds turn to the northwest in winter, there probably won't be much accumulation anywhere else, and it's questionable if flakes even make it as far as the Roanoke Valley. Mostly you'll notice it getting windier. Hopefully there will be enough open sky early in the evening for those viewing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

Sunshine warms us back into the 50s by Wednesday before the arrival of the strong cold front late Thursday, propelled along by strong low-pressure passing over the Great Lakes. Moisture streaming ahead of this front will lead to a soaking rain on Christmas Eve. A rumble or two thunder is not out of the question, especially south of Roanoke, and there maybe some gusty winds accompanying some of the heavier rain squalls.