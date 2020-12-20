Week ahead: Dynamic system brings Christmas Eve rain, wind, sharp chill-down & maybe some Christmas snow

Christmas Eve and Christmas will not lack for changeable weather.
Before then, there will be a quick Alberta clipper system on Monday night and early Tuesday that will bring a reinforcement of windy chill and possibly some snow showers, mainly in mountains west of Roanoke. Aside from the typical high country areas of West Virginia and ridgetops near the Virginia-West Virginia border that always get snow when the winds turn to the northwest in winter, there probably won't be much accumulation anywhere else, and it's questionable if flakes even make it as far as the Roanoke Valley. Mostly you'll notice it getting windier. Hopefully there will be enough open sky early in the evening for those viewing the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Sunshine warms us back into the 50s by Wednesday before the arrival of the strong cold front late Thursday, propelled along by strong low-pressure passing over the Great Lakes. Moisture streaming ahead of this front will lead to a soaking rain on Christmas Eve. A rumble or two thunder is not out of the question, especially south of Roanoke, and there maybe some gusty winds accompanying some of the heavier rain squalls.
The shift to colder air will be sudden once a cold front passes late on Christmas Eve or early on Christmas. It may be fast enough that some of the cold air catches up to the back side of the rain shield and changes it to snow. This is not a way we often get significant accumulation so it's doubtful we'll be shoveling as Christmas dawns, but some flakes in the air and maybe some scattered whiteness on the grass aren't out of the question. Snow showers may continue to blow through what are likely to be strong winds on Christmas as well. It will be a chilly, windy day when many locations stay below the freezing mark.
The coldest air of the season moves in for the weekend with teens to lower 20 slows by Saturday morning. The pattern for the last week of 2020 tilts toward near to slightly below normal temperatures with indications of possible storm systems moving across the southern U.S. and high pressure blocking to the north keeping the cold air and storm track more to the south.
Stay tuned, 2020 may be in for an interesting ending.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!