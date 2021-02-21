Week ahead: Hints of wintry mix divided by 3 sunny, mild days

The 2020-21 winter will not entirely relieve us of flirtations with wintry precipitation this week even as it takes steps toward spring with 3 mild, mostly sunny days.

The next round of precipitation on Monday may begin with some brief snow, sleet or freezing rain in the Roanoke and New River valleys, though there will be more of it to the northwest. Our region will be just north of a warm front, with a cold front also sliding in from the west. Moisture lifting over the warm front and ahead of the cold front may find enough near-freezing temperatures for brief wintry mix before changing entirely to light rain most of Monday. This does not look to be a significant wintry event locally but always be aware of icy and slushy patches even brief wintry precipitation can cause on roadways, more so if traveling north or northwest.

This is one of those "cold" fronts in quotation marks that will actually lead to milder air in the bigger picture, as the air mass behind it is of more Pacific origin than Arctic. With westerly downslope winds and sunshine, temperatures will rebound into the 50s Tuesday, may go above 60 in some locations on Wednesday, with another day of 50s highs on Thursday.