Week ahead: Hints of wintry mix divided by 3 sunny, mild days

The 2020-21 winter will not entirely relieve us of flirtations with wintry precipitation this week even as it takes steps toward spring with 3 mild, mostly sunny days.
The next round of precipitation on Monday may begin with some brief snow, sleet or freezing rain in the Roanoke and New River valleys, though there will be more of it to the northwest. Our region will be just north of a warm front, with a cold front also sliding in from the west. Moisture lifting over the warm front and ahead of the cold front may find enough near-freezing temperatures for brief wintry mix before changing entirely to light rain most of Monday. This does not look to be a significant wintry event locally but always be aware of icy and slushy patches even brief wintry precipitation can cause on roadways, more so if traveling north or northwest.
This is one of those "cold" fronts in quotation marks that will actually lead to milder air in the bigger picture, as the air mass behind it is of more Pacific origin than Arctic. With westerly downslope winds and sunshine, temperatures will rebound into the 50s Tuesday, may go above 60 in some locations on Wednesday, with another day of 50s highs on Thursday.
Roanoke has not had three consecutive days with a high 50 or above since the earliest part of January, literally the first 3 days of the year. That is a bit odd for a winter season, especially one that never had a run of extremely cold air, the big blob of Arctic air having being shunted west of our region into the central U.S., now relenting rapidly. Another interesting stat is that unless it somehow makes 70 on Wednesday, Roanoke is about to have a second consecutive winter (ending Feb. 28 for meteorological data) without a single 70-degree high temperature for the first time since the mid 1980s. Neither of these last two winters have been anything close to brutal -- last winter was mild and nearly snowless -- but they've also not had runs of springlike warmth that we usually see a time or two. Even some of the extremely cold winters of the late 1970s and the extremely snowy winters of the 1960s had a high in the 70s once or twice.
By late week and the weekend, there are a couple of disturbances moving through that may have just enough cold air to pull into them from the north that we may once again ride a line between cold rain and wintry precipitation. These are pretty iffy and several days out so don't put a lot of stock into anticipating or worrying about them. Just a reminder that winter isn't over, and this one may keep us on edge even into March.
